ATEEZ: “Dreamlike days thanks to ‘Bad’; we even got complimentary extras at restaurants”

A press conference marking the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini-album, ‘Golden Hour: Part.6,’ was held on the 12th at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam. ATEEZ’s San poses during a photo session. Gangnam = Reporter Park

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The group ATEEZ expressed gratitude for the great love they received for their previous release, ‘Bad.’

ATEEZ held a press conference for their 15th mini-album, ‘Golden Hour: Part 6,’ on the 12th at Novotel Ambassador in Gangnam, Seoul, and said, “We’re having dreamlike days thanks to ‘Bad,’” adding, “We even got complimentary extras at restaurants.”

ATEEZ is returning to the music scene about five months after releasing its 14th mini-album, ‘Golden Hour: Part.5,’ in June. At the time, the title track ‘Bad’ enjoyed syndrome-level popularity and continued its long run of success. ATEEZ is determined to carry that ‘Bad’ fever forward with this new album.

On the mainstream success of their previous release, ‘Bad,’ Wooyoung said with a laugh, “I’m so grateful that so many people here in Korea recognize us. There have been little perks, too. They’ve given us complimentary extras at restaurants and greeted us warmly.”

San, who is considered the star of the ‘Bad’ challenge, said, “I’m having truly dreamlike days. When I went to film a variety show or do an interview, I often had to explain how successful the group was overseas. Now, when people hear ATEEZ, they all recognize us right away, so these are dreamlike days. I’ll pour every ounce of my energy into this album, too, and show you a great side of us.”

ATEEZ’s 15th mini-album, ‘Golden Hour: Part 6,’ will be released through various music platforms at 2 p.m. on the 13th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.