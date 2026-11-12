ATEEZ: “A miracle of idols from small and midsize agencies? If you don’t give up, you’ll make it... Best of luck to all idols from small and midsize agencies”

A press conference marking the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held on the 12th at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam. ATEEZ pose for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Park Jaeman, /2026.11.12/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] ATEEZ, the group known as “the miracle of idols from small and midsize agencies,” sent a message of support to their junior artists.

ATEEZ held a press conference for their 15th mini album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part 6,’ at Novotel Ambassador in Seoul’s Gangnam district on the 12th and said, “ATEEZ made it too, so best of luck to our junior idols from small and midsize agencies.”

ATEEZ are making their comeback to the music scene about five months after releasing their 14th mini album, ‘Golden Hour: Part.5,’ last June. Its title track, ‘Bad,’ enjoyed craze-level popularity and sustained a long run, and ATEEZ are determined to keep the ‘Bad’ fever going with this new release.

Above all, given that they are called a “miracle of idols from small and midsize agencies,” there was also curiosity about what advice they wanted to share with junior idols.

Wooyoung said, “I think each group and each person has their own pace. The words I like most are, ‘Don’t rush, and let’s not give up.’ I’ve lived believing that if you don’t give up, things will definitely work out.”

He added, “ATEEZ made it too, so best of luck to idols from small and midsize agencies as well.”

ATEEZ’s 15th mini album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part 6,’ will be released on various music streaming platforms at 2 p.m. on the 13th.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.