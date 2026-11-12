“We’ll beat ourselves”... ATEEZ take over the algorithm with ‘Bad’ and go even higher with ‘Up’ (Full Story)

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam on the 12th. ATEEZ pose for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Park Jae-man,

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The group ATEEZ is set to take the buzz generated by ‘Bad’ to new heights with ‘Up.’

ATEEZ held a press conference for their 15th mini album, ‘Golden Hour: Part 6,’ at Novotel Ambassador in Gangnam District, Seoul, on the 12th, where they discussed the success of their previous release, ‘Bad,’ and the musical direction they will show with their new song, ‘Up.’

ATEEZ are making their comeback to the music scene about five months after releasing their 14th mini album, ‘Golden Hour: Part.5,’ in June. With its title track, ‘Bad,’ enjoying syndrome-level popularity and continuing its long-running success, ATEEZ are determined to keep that momentum going with this new release.

Hongjoong shared his thoughts on their comeback, saying, “I hear this is already our 15th mini album. Even so, I still get nervous every time we release a new song, and I’m curious about the response. It seems like more people are looking forward to this one, so we’ll live up to their expectations with a great promotion.”

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam on the 12th. ATEEZ pose for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Park Jae-man,

With this album, ATEEZ refuse to stay within familiar methods and frameworks, boldly challenging the limits that have defined them. It is an album in which ATEEZ once again prove their presence in the way that is most true to them. Rather than stopping to preserve something, they show their identity more clearly through explosive energy that breaks through their own limits.

Jeong Yun-ho explained, “We incorporated the worldview and identity we’ve built since our debut into the music video as well as the performance.”

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam on the 12th. ATEEZ’s Jeong Yun-ho poses for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Park

The title track, ‘Up,’ gives direct expression to ATEEZ’s intensity and energy. Rather than resting on an identity they have already established, it captures where ATEEZ are now: using that energy as a springboard to reach higher once again.

San introduced the song, saying, “It captures the passion of pushing past our own limits without stopping or seeing boundaries. It expresses our ambition to reach the very top and go beyond our ideals.”

Hongjoong also said, “At the start of this year, we resolved to ‘make all three comebacks count.’ The schedule might be tight, but we decided to work hard. It’s also the first year since our seven-year contract, and with eight of us, our eighth anniversary felt meaningful.”

He continued, “We thought about what kind of intense performance only ATEEZ could deliver at this point. It’s been eight years, but we’re still looking toward the future, and we wanted to show the kind of powerful performance ATEEZ can do best. The song expresses our ambition to keep looking up and pushing forward fiercely.”

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam on the 12th. ATEEZ’s Seonghwa poses for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Park

Seonghwa also recalled when he first heard the song. He nodded and said, “It seemed to tell the story we’ve been telling since our debut. At the same time, it seemed to capture our ambitions now. It emphasized that we haven’t changed since our debut. It also clearly depicted the pirate concept.”

They also discussed the performance’s standout moment. Wooyoung said with satisfaction, “There’s a dance-break section featuring Yeosang near the final chorus, and I think that section best conveys the grandeur of the song.”

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam on the 12th. ATEEZ’s Yeosang poses for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Park Jae-man,

In particular, since San’s ‘Bad’ challenge from the previous release enjoyed syndrome-level popularity, Yeosang, who will take on the highlight part this time, is likely to feel the pressure.

Yeosang began by saying, “Thank you for calling it the highlight part,” then added, “I’m taking on the dance break, and I thought it was a big responsibility to bring ATEEZ’s performance to a spectacular finish. Whether or not it’s the highlight part, I’ll do it responsibly. I’d be lying if I said I felt no pressure, since San did such a great job with ‘Bad,’ but I also worked hard to help ATEEZ shine.”

He added, “I think you could consider every part of this song a highlight.”

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam on the 12th. ATEEZ’s San poses for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Park Jae-man,

Wooyoung also shared his thoughts on the public embracing their previous release, ‘Bad.’ He laughed and said, “I’m so grateful that so many people here in Korea recognize us. There have been little perks, too. Restaurants have given us complimentary extras, and people have greeted us warmly.”

San, known as the face of the ‘Bad’ challenge, said, “I’m having days that feel like a dream. When I went to film variety shows or interviews, I often had to explain how successful our group was overseas. Now, when people hear ATEEZ, they recognize us right away, so these days feel like a dream. I’ll give this album everything I’ve got and show you something great.”

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam on the 12th. ATEEZ’s Mingi poses for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Park Jae-man,

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam on the 12th. ATEEZ’s Hongjoong poses for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Park

With the song titled ‘Up,’ curiosity naturally turns to ATEEZ’s goals. Mingi replied, “Our goal with ‘Up’ is to beat ourselves. We wanted to show through this song the days we’ve spent running tirelessly and fiercely, without end. We wanted to tell ATEEZ’s story in the most contemporary way.”

Hongjoong added, “Thankfully, ‘Bad’ went viral for the way we performed onstage. We were all happy that the performance with San at the center got attention. I think what we really want to talk about is the stage and the music. Even those few-second videos went viral because we expressed ourselves with our eyes and gestures, and the music matters too. That’s the kind of group we want to be loved as. The stage and music are what matter most, and we want to focus on them.”

He also shared their numerical goals. Hongjoong said, “ATEEZ have now released 15 mini albums, and our results in numbers have been on an upward trajectory for some time. Of course we have expectations, and with the song titled ‘Up,’ it would obviously be great if the numbers went up. As for what visible achievements we might reach, we’ll be starting a tour soon. Since the tour will begin after a short gap, I think this album will make people excited to come to our tour next year. I also think people who haven’t seen us perform will come with high expectations.”

He continued, “People said ‘Bad’ took over the algorithm, so I hope we can continue to receive that love. But through our promotions for ‘Up,’ I want people to say, ‘Oh, right, this is the kind of music they make.’ I think we can be grateful just to make people curious about ATEEZ’s performances.”

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam on the 12th. ATEEZ’s Wooyoung poses for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Park

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam on the 12th. ATEEZ’s Jongho poses for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Park Jae-man,

Finally, as ATEEZ are called “the miracle of idols from small and midsize agencies,” they were asked what advice they would give to junior idols. Wooyoung said, “I think every group and every person moves at a different pace. My favorite saying is, ‘Don’t rush, and don’t give up.’ I’ve lived believing that if you don’t give up, things will definitely work out. ATEEZ made it, too, so to all the idols from small and midsize agencies: keep fighting!”

ATEEZ’s 15th mini album, ‘Golden Hour: Part 6,’ will be released on various music platforms at 2 p.m. on the 13th.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.