“Yena-Core,” as Expected: Yena Brings the House Down With “Catch Catch” at the MMA, Scores a Triumphant Best Female Solo Win

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Singer Choi Ye-na (Yena) grabbed attention with a dazzling performance at the 2026 MMA.

After winning Best Female Solo at the 2026 Melon Music Awards, held on the 14th at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, Yena showcased her versatility with special performances of four songs, from “It’s Mine” to a jazz-inspired arrangement of “Catch Catch.”

That day, Yena opened the show with the youthful energy of “It’s Mine.” In her performance of “FIESTA,” which she had previously performed during her time with IZ*ONE, she showed her presence as a versatile artist, delivering a confident expression and powerful performance amid grand staging.

In her solo debut song “SMILEY,” Yena’s signature bright, upbeat energy stood out. Her lively, charming vocals, relaxed gestures, and radiant smile came together to convey the song’s positive energy to the audience in full.

In the jazz-inspired arrangement of “Catch Catch,” she delivered a finale that felt like watching a show, with buoyant movements and cheeky facial expressions. Yena flexibly shifted the mood of her vocals and performance to match the arrangement without losing her individuality, bringing the distinctive “Yena-core” style into sharp focus.

After her special performances, Yena went on to win Best Female Solo at the awards ceremony. Having won widespread affection with “Catch Catch” on major domestic music charts and global short-form platforms, she also took home the trophy, reaping a valuable reward for her solo work this year.

Holding back tears after her win, Yena shared her heartfelt thoughts: “My team members and I worked hard, telling ourselves to focus on the activities we were given and do our best. It’s an honor to receive an award at such a major ceremony.” She added, “I’ll keep working hard to make things fresh and fun, so you’ll always be interested and come looking for me. I’ll strive to be an artist like a perennial bestseller, always by your side.”

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.