ILLIT Adds Seventh Song to Spotify’s 200 Million-Stream Club With ‘It’s Me’... Successfully ‘Arrests’ Fans Worldwide

Photo: BELIFT LAB

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The group ILLIT has added another song with 200 million streams on Spotify, the global audio and music streaming platform, setting a new record.

According to Spotify on the 15th, “It’s Me,” the title track of ILLIT’s fourth mini album, Mamihlapinatapai, had been played 200,329,058 times as of the 13th. It is the group’s seventh song to reach 200 million streams.

“It’s Me” is a techno track about the moment after a first date when someone starts thinking more deeply about defining their relationship with the person they like, boldly declaring, “You’re my favorite!” ILLIT’s signature self-assured, confident charm, an irresistibly catchy hook, and an energetic performance combine to win an enthusiastic response from fans around the world.

Released on April 30, the song has continued its long run for more than six months. Its music video reached 200 million views 180 days after its release, the fastest such pace among ILLIT’s music videos. The song has remained on the U.S. Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for 27 weeks and continues to rank near the top of the latest weekly charts on domestic music platforms such as Melon, Bugs, and Genie Music (November 2–8), as well as the Oricon Weekly Streaming Ranking (dated November 16) and Billboard Japan’s Hot 100 (dated November 11).

ILLIT has now had a total of 10 songs join the 100-million-stream club. Its debut song “Magnetic” has been played at least 900 million times in about two years and seven months since its release, the shortest time on record for a K-pop group’s debut song. In addition to “It’s Me,” “Lucky Girl Syndrome,” “Cherish (My Love),” “Tick-Tack,” “Do the Dance,” “Not Cute Anymore,” and the special collaboration single “ICONIC BY MISTAKE,” featuring LE SSERAFIM and KATSEYE, have each reached at least 200 million streams. “Midnight Fiction” and “jellyous” have each reached at least 100 million streams.

Meanwhile, ILLIT’s fifth mini album, “BREAK EVEN,” is also enjoying broad popularity on major global charts. On the U.S. Billboard charts, the album reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200, setting a new career high for the group, and topped Top Album Sales and World Albums. The title track, “I’ll Arrest You,” entered Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100, bringing it close to entering the main songs chart. It also proved the group’s formidable streaming power by topping Billboard Korea’s Global K-Song, which selects the most popular songs by K-pop artists and K-pop songs each week across at least 200 countries and regions.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.