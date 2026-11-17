The comeback showcase for Ampers&One’s first full-length album, ‘PATHFINDER’ (Pathfinder), was held at YES24 Live Hall on the 17th. The members of Ampers&One pose for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.11.17/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The group Ampers&One (AMPERS&ONE) shared how they felt about releasing their first full-length album.

Ampers&One held a showcase for their first full-length album, ‘Pathfinder,’ at YES24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, Seoul, on the 17th. “We’re releasing a full-length album on our third debut anniversary,” they said, adding, “We think it’s the result of three years of hard work and growth.”

It has been about seven months since Ampers&One returned to the music scene with their fourth mini-album, ‘DEFINITION,’ last April. Their first full-length album, released three years after their debut in November 2023, makes the release all the more welcome.

Kamden Winston Na said, “We’re releasing our first full-length album to mark our third debut anniversary. We worked hard to show you different sides of ourselves.” Yoon Shi-yoon urged listeners to look forward to the album, saying, “As it’s a full-length album, it includes a variety of tracks.”

Kyrell said, “It’s hard to believe it’s been three years. I think we’ve worked hard and kept pushing forward, and this album seems to be the result of three years of effort and growth,” expressing pride.

Ampers&One’s first full-length album, ‘Pathfinder,’ captures the group’s journey as they climb toward higher ground with humility, forge new paths along the way, and continue to grow. As their first full-length album in three years since their debut, it features the members’ active participation in working on the songs, infusing them with Ampers&One’s distinctive color.

Yoon Shi-yoon said, “Rather than follow a set path, we wanted to show ourselves moving forward one step at a time from a lower position. We’ll also show our true strength along the way.”

Ampers&One will release their first full-length album, ‘Pathfinder,’ through various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 17th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.