Comeback showcase for Ampers&One’s first full-length album, “PATHFINDER” (Pathfinder), held at YES24 Live Hall on the 17th. Ampers&One members pose during a photo session. Photo by Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.11.17.

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The group Ampers&One (AMPERS&ONE) looked back on filming the music video for its new song “King’s Way.”

Ampers&One held a showcase for its first full-length album, “Pathfinder,” at YES24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, Seoul, on the 17th, and said, “While filming the music video for our new song, our pants tore three times,” and, “We went around looking for ghosts because we wanted to hit it big.”

“King’s Way,” the title track of the group’s first full-length album, “Pathfinder,” is a hip-hop song that combines grand brass and powerful drill beats with the members’ powerful vocals. Its lyrics convey the message that true strength lies not in using power to rise above others, but in looking out for those alongside you first and remaining humble.

Kyrell hinted, “I hope K-pop fans around the world who explore Korean history and places will listen to it.”

Above all, the song showcases Ampers&One’s now even more powerful performance skills. It highlights the group’s progress as a performance-focused act. Inspired by the legends of King Arthur and Excalibur, the choreography depicts a king’s birth and trials, as well as his resolve to forge ahead on his own path. Symbolic moves of drawing a sword, choreography involving putting on and taking off a crown, and acting that conveys the characters’ emotions come together organically to bring the song’s narrative to life in three dimensions.

Choi Ji-ho pointed out the signature choreography, saying, “The hook section is the highlight. There’s a move that looks like lowering the crown, and another where you draw the sword and move forward.” Kamden added, “It’s the most difficult choreography we’ve shown so far. We perform with a mega crew starting from the second-verse hook, and there’s even grander, more overwhelming choreography.”

Choi Ji-ho added, “Since it’s a mega crew, we got to practice with many dancers in a larger practice room. It was physically demanding, but we had fun practicing, so we also shouted to psych ourselves up.”

They also talked about behind-the-scenes moments from the music video. Brian laughed and said, “My pants tore while we were filming the music video. I had to put a lot of force into the kicking moves, so my pants tore three times.”

Kim Seung-mo laughed and said, “There’s a superstition that seeing a ghost at a filming location means you’ll hit it big. We filmed at a place in Taean until 3 a.m. I wanted to see a ghost, so during every break I went around glaring at the buildings and looking for one. Unfortunately, I didn’t see a ghost, but I’m sure this album will be a huge hit.” Choi Ji-ho chimed in, “My phone suddenly turned off twice while we were filming the music video.”

Ampers&One will release its first full-length album, “Pathfinder,” through various music streaming platforms at 6 p.m. on the 17th.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.