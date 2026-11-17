Comeback showcase for Ampers&One’s first full-length album, “PATHFINDER” (Pathfinder), held at YES24 Live Hall on the 17th. Ampers&One members pose for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.17/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Ampers&One (AMPERS&ONE) talked about losing weight for promotions for this full-length album.

Ampers&One held a showcase for its first full-length album, “Pathfinder,” at YES24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, Seoul, on the 17th. “We worked hard on this full-length album,” the group said. “We lost 7 kg and came back with jawlines sharp enough to cut like a knife.”

Ampers&One is making its comeback to the music scene about seven months after its fourth mini-album, “DEFINITION,” released this past April. The release is especially welcome as it is the group’s first full-length album, arriving three years after its debut in November 2023.

The group’s first full-length album, “Pathfinder,” captures Ampers&One’s journey of climbing toward greater heights with humility, carving out new paths along the way and growing. As this is their first full-length album since debuting three years ago, the members took an active part in working on the songs and infused them with Ampers&One’s distinctive color.

The title track, “King’s Way,” is a hip-hop song combining grand brass and a powerful drill beat with the members’ energetic vocals. Its lyrics convey the message that true strength lies not in using power to rise above others, but in looking out for those by your side first and remaining humble.

Above all, the group’s performance skills have grown even more powerful. The performance showcases how they have taken a step forward as a performance-focused group. Inspired by the legend of King Arthur and Excalibur, the choreography portrays the king’s birth and trials, as well as his resolve to follow his own path. The symbolic gesture of drawing a sword, choreography involving putting on and laying down a crown, and acting that conveys the character’s emotions come together organically to bring the song’s narrative to life in three dimensions.

Asked what they had focused on for this album, the group gave an unexpected answer. Kamden Winston Na joked, “There are a lot of sword moves in the choreography. I really came back with a jawline sharp enough to cut like a knife. I lost about 7 kg.”

Ampers&One will release its first full-length album, “Pathfinder,” on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 17th.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.