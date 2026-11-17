The comeback showcase for Ampers&One’s first full-length album, ‘PATHFINDER’ (Pathfinder), was held at YES24 Live Hall on the 17th. Ampers&One members pose for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.17/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] The group Ampers&One (AMPERS&ONE) is releasing its first full-length album three years after debut and setting out on the path to becoming “K-pop kings.”

Ampers&One held a showcase for its first full-length album, ‘Pathfinder,’ at YES24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, Seoul, on the 17th, and shared how it felt to release its first full-length album on the third anniversary of its debut.

Ampers&One is making its comeback to the music scene about seven months after its fourth mini-album, ‘DEFINITION,’ came out last April. The release is especially welcome as it is the group’s first full-length album since its debut in November 2023, three years ago.

Kamden Winston Na said, “We’re releasing our first full-length album as we mark our third anniversary since debut. We worked hard to show you different sides of ourselves,” while Yoon Shi-yoon urged fans to look forward to it, saying, “Since it’s a full-length album, it also includes a variety of B-side tracks.”

Kyrell said, “I can’t believe it’s been three years. I think we’ve worked hard and kept moving forward, and this album feels like the result of three years of effort and growth,” expressing his pride.

The comeback showcase for Ampers&One’s first full-length album, ‘PATHFINDER’ (Pathfinder), was held at YES24 Live Hall on the 17th. Ampers&One’s Kim Seung-mo poses for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.17/

The comeback showcase for Ampers&One’s first full-length album, ‘PATHFINDER’ (Pathfinder), was held at YES24 Live Hall on the 17th. Ampers&One’s Kyrell poses for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.17/

The comeback showcase for Ampers&One’s first full-length album, ‘PATHFINDER’ (Pathfinder), was held at YES24 Live Hall on the 17th. Ampers&One’s Brian Joo poses for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.17/

The comeback showcase for Ampers&One’s first full-length album, ‘PATHFINDER’ (Pathfinder), was held at YES24 Live Hall on the 17th. Ampers&One’s Yoon Shi-yoon poses for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.17/

The first full-length album, ‘Pathfinder,’ captures Ampers&One’s journey of forging a new path and growing as they climb toward greater heights with humility. As the group’s first full-length album in three years since debut, it reflects Ampers&One’s distinctive color, with the members actively participating in the songwriting and production.

Yoon Shi-yoon explained, “Rather than following a set path, we wanted to show ourselves moving forward one step at a time from a humble position. We’ll also show what true strength is along the way.”

Kamden Winston Na and Mackiah, who have consistently participated in rap writing, contributed lyrics to nine songs in total, including the title track, ‘King’s Way.’ Brian Joo and Choi Ji-ho received their first songwriting credits on the B-side ‘Fairy Tales.’ The final track, ‘Aurora,’ features songwriting and composition by all Ampers&One members, and Kim Seung-mo also contributed to the arrangement, adding to its significance.

Mackiah explained, “Since this is our first full-length album, we made a strong case to the company for incorporating our musical identity and color. Kamden and I contributed lyrics to nine songs. With such a variety of B-sides, we tried to match the mood of each track.”

Brian Joo said of the process, “We had a fun time at the dorm, thinking things over and talking. I think we got a good result because we worked so well together.” Kim Seung-mo said, “We stayed up all night for three days and poured our hearts into it. At first, I thought about what kind of mood we could pull off, and I tried to bring out the members’ lovely voices.”

The comeback showcase for Ampers&One’s first full-length album, ‘PATHFINDER’ (Pathfinder), was held at YES24 Live Hall on the 17th. Ampers&One performs the title track, ‘King’s Way.’ Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.17/

The title track, ‘King’s Way,’ is a hip-hop song that combines grand brass and a powerful drill beat with the members’ forceful vocals. Its lyrics convey the message that true strength lies not in using power to rise above others, but in looking out for those around you first and humbling yourself.

Kyrell hinted, “I hope K-pop fans around the world who are interested in Korean history and places will give it a listen.”

Above all, the song showcases Ampers&One’s now more powerful performance skills and the group’s growth as a performance-focused act. Inspired by the legend of King Arthur and Excalibur, the choreography depicts the birth of a king, his trials, and his determination to forge his own path. The symbolic motion of drawing a sword, choreography that involves putting on and lowering a crown, and acting that conveys the character’s emotions come together organically to bring the song’s narrative vividly to life.

Choi Ji-ho pointed out the key choreography, saying, “The hook is the highlight. There’s a move that looks like lowering a crown, and another where we draw a sword and move forward.” Kamden Winston Na added, “This is the most difficult choreography we’ve shown so far. We bring in a mega crew starting with the second verse’s hook, and there’s even grander, more overwhelming choreography.”

Choi Ji-ho added, “Since it’s a mega crew, we practiced with many dancers in a larger studio. It was physically demanding, but we had fun practicing, so we also pumped ourselves up.”

The comeback showcase for Ampers&One’s first full-length album, ‘PATHFINDER’ (Pathfinder), was held at YES24 Live Hall on the 17th. Ampers&One’s Kamden Winston Na poses for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.17/

The comeback showcase for Ampers&One’s first full-length album, ‘PATHFINDER’ (Pathfinder), was held at YES24 Live Hall on the 17th. Ampers&One’s Mackiah poses for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.17/

The comeback showcase for Ampers&One’s first full-length album, ‘PATHFINDER’ (Pathfinder), was held at YES24 Live Hall on the 17th. Ampers&One’s Choi Ji-ho poses for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.17/

They also talked about behind-the-scenes moments from the music video shoot. Brian Joo laughed as he recalled, “My pants ripped while we were filming the music video. I had to kick with so much force that my pants ripped three times.”

Kim Seung-mo joked, “There’s a superstition that seeing a ghost on set means you’ll have a huge hit. We filmed at a location in Taean until 3 a.m. I wanted to see a ghost, so during every break I went around glaring at the buildings and looking for one. Unfortunately, I didn’t see any ghosts, but I have a feeling this album will be a huge hit.” Choi Ji-ho chimed in, “My phone suddenly turned off twice while we were filming the music video.”

Asked what he had focused on for this album, Kamden Winston Na gave an unexpected answer. He joked, “There are a lot of choreography moves that use swords. I really got a jawline sharp enough to look like it could cut you. I lost about 7 kg.”

The comeback showcase for Ampers&One’s first full-length album, ‘PATHFINDER’ (Pathfinder), was held at YES24 Live Hall on the 17th. Ampers&One performs the title track, ‘King’s Way.’ Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.17/

They also shared what they hoped to achieve with their first full-length album. Kamden Winston Na said he hoped, “Since we have a mega crew, I really want us to put on a grand performance at an awards show.” Choi Ji-ho said, “Since it’s a full-length album, I want to show that our musical spectrum is broad.”

Three years after their debut, Ampers&One is gradually shedding its “rookie” label. Looking back on their debut, Choi Ji-ho said, “I’d been focused solely on debuting, but after we debuted, there were so many things I wanted to do. Starting with this full-length album, we can take part in a lot more, and it feels like we’re only just getting started.” Mackiah said, “I think we’ve become much more at ease onstage. We were inexperienced at first, but now the atmosphere of connecting with fans and enjoying ourselves has improved a lot, so I enjoy touring.”

Given the song’s title, ‘King’s Way,’ it can also be read as a declaration that Ampers&One intends to follow its own royal path. The group also discussed what “weapons” it wants to use and what kind of “kings” it hopes to become in the K-pop market.

Yoon Shi-yoon said, “The domestic market matters, of course, but as a multinational group, we want to spread K-pop culture more widely overseas. If we grow further, I’d like to be called the king of K-pop, or a K-pop king.”

Ampers&One will release its first full-length album, ‘Pathfinder,’ on various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 17th.

The comeback showcase for Ampers&One’s first full-length album, ‘PATHFINDER’ (Pathfinder), was held at YES24 Live Hall on the 17th. Ampers&One performs the title track, ‘King’s Way.’ Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.17/

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.