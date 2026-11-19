※ <Jeong Bit’s Just, Light> With K-pop’s global stature shining, reporter Jeong Bit must shine a spotlight on the K-pop stars.

Image from NCT Dream’s sixth full-length album, ‘Dream After Dream.’ Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] “Dreams come true.”

So what should you do after your dream comes true? For the past 10 years, NCT Dream has been answering that question: by turning dreams into reality, then using that reality as a stepping stone to dream again.

In 2016, they were fresh-faced boys chewing ‘Chewing Gum’ and riding hoverboards. Now they are ‘stadium-level artists’ who draw tens of thousands of people. As the boys’ dreams grew, so did the world watching them.

What makes NCT Dream’s past 10 years special is that their growth itself became the team’s music.

Image from NCT Dream’s 2016 debut single, ‘Chewing Gum.’ Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

They started out as a youth unit. The members were an average of 15.6 years old at debut. As a group made up entirely of minors and launched by major agency SM Entertainment, they could easily have been saddled from the outset with an image like ‘the youngest son of a wealthy family.’

But NCT Dream chose the straightforward approach that felt most like them. In a music scene dominated by hard-edged concepts, they brought a fresh breeze with ‘Chewing Gum,’ ‘My First and Last’ and ‘We Young.’ They then showed the boldness of adolescence with ‘Go’ and ‘We Go Up,’ and grew up in leaps and bounds with ‘Boom’ and ‘Ridin’.’ They exuded fierce confidence with ‘Hot Sauce,’ then sang of hope in ‘Hello Future.’

Their strides grew longer over time. They solidified their team identity with ‘Buffering’ and ‘Beatboxing,’ and firmly won over the wider public with ‘Candy.’ After exploring new looks with ‘ISTJ’ and ‘Smoothie,’ they looked back on the time they had traveled and shared their aspirations for a new future with ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘Beat It Up.’

From boys to adults, they inscribed their own passage of time in their music.

Image from NCT Dream’s winter special album ‘Candy,’ released in December 2022. Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

Success followed, too. Their first million-seller came in 2021 with their first full-length album, ‘Hot Sauce.’ That marked the start of their record-breaking run. They notched 10 consecutive million-sellers, through their sixth mini-album ‘Beat It Up,’ and now their sixth full-length album, ‘Dream After Dream,’ has also joined the million-seller ranks, marking their 11th such achievement overall.

In fact, sustained popularity is harder to achieve than a single explosive hit. NCT Dream proved that with numbers.

They combined a solid fan base with broad public appeal. In 2022, their remake of ‘Candy’ claimed the top spot on Melon Top 100. It was the third such achievement by a boy group, after BigBang and BTS. By giving H.O.T.’s 1996 original NCT Dream’s signature freshness, they created a hit that bridged generations and reached beyond their fan base.

The achievement is especially meaningful because they won over the public, reaching beyond the fervor of their fan base.

NCT Dream held their first solo concert at Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul in 2019. Pictured at the time. Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

NCT Dream held a solo concert at the Olympic Stadium in Jamsil Sports Complex in 2022. A view of the venue at the time. Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

The size of the venues also testifies to their growth. It began at Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul in 2019. Then, just three years later, in 2022, they made it to the Olympic Stadium in Jamsil for their second solo concert. The scale of their shows had grown at least fivefold. The cheers that began in a small gymnasium had by then spread to a stadium beneath the open sky.

They also performed at Gocheok Sky Dome 12 times in total, earning the title of ‘artist with the most performances at Gocheok Dome.’ By repeatedly filling a large venue that is difficult to sell out even once, they demonstrated their formidable ticket-selling power.

Their stages grew beyond borders, too. After touring major domes in Japan, they expanded their reach to Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium, which holds around 50,000 people; Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand; and even Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia, which holds around 82,000.

Of course, a stadium’s capacity does not necessarily represent the actual number of people in attendance. But there is no doubt that NCT Dream’s stages have grown larger.

Yet the changes the members themselves pointed to were surprisingly modest. Ahead of their September 2022 concert at Jamsil Main Stadium, Chenle was asked what had changed since their debut. He replied, “The only changes are things like my age, my beard, and my body. My mindset is still incredibly passionate.” He had grown enough to grow a beard, but his feelings about the stage remained the same.

The fresh-faced boys who rode hoverboards eventually grew beards. We watched them grow through their songs and onstage. Their time from debut to adulthood has been preserved in full.

NCT Dream. Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

Their songs, too, have grown deeper in meaning with time. One example was ‘Boom,’ a 2019 song they performed again at the ‘2026 Melon Music Awards,’ held on the 14th.

“I become your dream / and the passageway that leads to it / I can place your dream / right in your hands.” Lyrics they sang with youthful daring seven years ago. That they brought them out again at Gocheok Sky Dome, now as familiar as home, is what makes these words especially moving. What was once a bold aspiration now describes the path they have walked. The boys who sang about dreams have truly become someone’s dream.

That does not mean they plan to dwell on the past. Their sixth full-length album, ‘Dream After Dream,’ marking the 10th anniversary of their debut, makes that clear. The title itself means ‘a dream after a dream.’ It signals their intention to treat the achievements of the past 10 years not as a full stop, but as a new starting point.

The title track, ‘Boogie Woogie,’ also celebrates the time they have spent together and welcomes the future with excitement. It topped the Bugs real-time chart and Tencent Music’s K-pop chart, proving their music still has strong chart power.

Their next dream is Coachella in the United States. In April 2027, they will make their first appearance at the ‘Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival,’ the largest music festival in the United States.

Most importantly, the festival is different from a solo concert attended mainly by their fan base, which makes this especially symbolic. The festival stage, where music fans from around the world gather, is expected to serve as another springboard for NCT Dream.

Image from NCT Dream’s sixth full-length album, ‘Dream After Dream.’ Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment

The boys have become adults, and their stages have expanded to stadiums around the world. Even so, their name is still ‘Dream.’

Because achieving a dream does not mean that dreams come to an end. And because, while achieving their own dreams, they have also become a name that is someone else’s dream.

Now it is time to dream another dream under that name. NCT Dream’s ‘Dream After Dream’ is only just beginning.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.