CORTIS won four awards at the 2026 MAMA Awards, including the grand prize for Song of the Year for “Redred.” Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jeong Bit] HYBE took home all the grand prize trophies at the stage marking the year's end for K-pop. BTS claimed two, while CORTIS and ENHYPEN took one each, sweeping the top honors at the 2026 MAMA Awards.

The 2026 MAMA Awards were held at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on the 20th and 21st. This year’s theme was “Music Interstellar”; around 90,000 spectators attended, and the event was streamed live in around 220 regions worldwide.

The 2026 MAMA Awards. Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

BTS took home the most trophies. On the first day, the group won Artist of the Year, then followed that up on the second day with Album of the Year for its fifth full-length album, “Arirang,” earning two grand prizes. It also won Male Group, Fans’ Choice Male Top 10 and Best Song Top 10 for “Swim,” bringing its total to five awards.

With these wins, BTS has now received 23 grand prizes as a full group at the MAMA Awards alone. Including Jimin’s one solo grand prize, the total comes to 24, breaking the group’s own record for the most grand prizes in the history of the ceremony. Artist of the Year was BTS’s eighth win since its first in 2016, also a record.

Unable to attend the ceremony because of its world tour schedule, BTS shared its acceptance remarks in a video. The members said, “It was exactly 10 years ago that we first won a grand prize at MAMA. Maybe that’s why this year’s win feels even more meaningful and like something we’ll remember for a long time,” adding, “Our sense of responsibility grows each time we receive an award, but ARMY (the fandom name) gives us the strength to overcome that weight and keep moving forward.”

CORTIS performs “Redred” at the 2026 MAMA Awards. Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

While BTS rewrote a decade of history, CORTIS, a junior act under the same label, heralded the start of a new chapter. CORTIS won the grand prize for Song of the Year with “Redred,” the title track from its second mini-album. The group achieved this feat about 1 year and 3 months after debuting in August last year. The win was especially significant because the group took home the top prize just one year after winning the Best New Artist award last year.

CORTIS won four awards in total, including Best Dance Performance Male Group, Fans’ Choice Male Top 10 and Best Song Top 10. The results recognized the group’s music and performances, as well as the support of its fandom.

The members said, “We’re sincerely grateful to receive an award that feels far beyond what we deserve. For 1 year and 3 months since we began our activities, we treated every stage as a dream stage and seemed to dream new dreams every day. We’re grateful to everyone who has been with us through the enjoyable process of achieving our goals one by one.”

They added, “Whenever we faced difficulties, big or small, COER (the fandom name) stood by us, and that has been a great comfort. What we love most in the world is making eye contact with COER and hearing your voices onstage. This moment is the greatest honor.”

CORTIS also drew attention as a “young creator crew,” with members directly involved in writing and composing songs and creating choreography. They roamed the 360-degree stage and delivered a freewheeling performance of “Redred,” and showed a special rapport between senior and junior artists in a joint performance of “Left-Hander” with Panic.

ENHYPEN won three awards, including Fans’ Choice of the Year, at the 2026 MAMA Awards. Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

ENHYPEN was another grand prize winner. On Chapter 1, held on the first day, the group won Fans’ Choice of the Year for the second consecutive year. It also took home Fans’ Choice Male Top 10 and Favorite M Countdown Stage, for a total of three awards. Since the winner of Fans’ Choice of the Year is determined by votes from fans around the world, the result underscored the strength of ENHYPEN’s solid fandom. ENHYPEN also became the first fourth-generation boy group to win a MAMA grand prize two years in a row.

Leader Jungwon said, “I can’t believe it. Even during times when we couldn’t believe in ourselves, ENGENE (the fandom name) believed in us, and that’s how we were able to be here,” adding, “Rather than making the familiar promise of forever, we’ll show you an ENHYPEN that never changes.” Sunoo and the other members showed their tears as they expressed their gratitude to fans.

ENHYPEN also presented a cinematic stage in collaboration with the film “Dune: Part Three.” Through a performance that moved from the new song “I Want You” to “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Knife” and “Bloody Paradise,” the group brought its distinctive vampire universe to life with cinematic staging.

ENHYPEN performs a stage in collaboration with the film “Dune: Part Three” at the 2026 MAMA Awards. Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

This year’s four MAMA grand prizes were divided among BTS, with two, and CORTIS and ENHYPEN, with one each. Artists from HYBE labels, including Big Hit Music and BELIFT LAB, swept all the top honors, once again demonstrating the company’s influence in the K-pop market.

BIGBANG gives the first performance of its new song “Girip” at the 2026 MAMA Awards. Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

While HYBE artists filled out the list of award winners, BIGBANG, marking its 20th debut anniversary, proved its veteran prowess onstage.

BIGBANG took home three trophies as a group: Music Visionary of the Year, Best Music Video for “Big” and Fans’ Choice Male Top 10. Member Taeyang also won Best Dance Performance Male Solo for “Live Fast Die Slow,” bringing the group and solo total to four awards.

Music Visionary of the Year is awarded to an artist who has presented new possibilities and a vision for K-pop beyond their achievements over the course of a single year. Following G-Dragon in 2024 and “K-Pop Demon Hunters” in 2025, BIGBANG became the third recipient this year.

BIGBANG said, “We sincerely thank all the staff who have been with us since 2006, as well as everyone who has joined us, even briefly, by weaving our music into their lives,” adding, “Above all, we’re grateful to V.I.P (the fandom name), who mean the most to us.”

The stage was also designed to mark the group’s 20th debut anniversary. It opened with Taeyang’s solo performance, followed by the first live performance of BIGBANG’s new song “Girip.” The ensuing set, featuring “Big,” “Still Life” and “Lies,” also brought out the animated character Dooly the Little Dinosaur, offering a spectacle that spanned generations.

ALPHA DRIVE ONE, winner of Best New Artist at the 2026 MAMA Awards. Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Tyuideu, winner of Best New Artist at the 2026 MAMA Awards. Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

The performances of rookies set to lead the future of K-pop also drew attention. This year’s Best New Artist awards went to boy group ALPHA DRIVE ONE and girl group Tyuideu.

ALPHA DRIVE ONE was recognized for its potential after winning the MAMA Best New Artist award in its debut year. In a stage created in collaboration with performance directors Monika and Lip J, the group delivered an intense performance of “Diamond Hour,” “Low Flame” and “Bon Dyer.”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE said, “We’re overwhelmed and happy to receive the Best New Artist award at MAMA, something we’ve dreamed of all our lives. Thank you for being the answer to the questions that the members and ALIZ (the fandom name) have asked themselves for so long.”

Tyuideu also won Best New Artist about three months after debuting last August. The group, which also won Fans’ Choice Female Top 10 for a total of two awards, showed the confidence and energy of rookies with its “Sun Kiss” stage, themed around a “space western.”

RESCENE was recognized for its growth by winning Best of Next. After “Love Attack” made a chart comeback, RESCENE continued its success with “With” and performed both songs that day. The members shared an emotional acceptance speech: “Two years ago, while watching the MAMA stage, we talked among ourselves about wanting to perform there. We love you so much, Remind (the fandom name), for making it happen instead of leaving it as a dream.”

RESCENE won Best of Next at the 2026 MAMA Awards. Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

IVE also won Female Group, Yeonjun won Male Artist and Soyeon won Female Artist. Hwasa won Best Vocal Performance Solo and Best Song Top 10 for “Good Goodbye,” while ATEEZ won Best Choreography for “Bad.” NCT WISH won Best Breakthrough Artist and Qoo10 Favorite Mega Artist.

CL (second from left) performs with members of ALLDAY PROJECT at the 2026 MAMA Awards. Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

For a special stage, CL and ALLDAY PROJECT performed 2NE1’s “Fire” and “I Am the Best” together, while Panic, which resumed activities after about 20 years, gave a joint performance with junior artists. The ceremony was also made more meaningful by bringing multiple generations of K-pop together on one stage.

The MAMA Awards began in 1999 as Mnet’s Video Music Awards and marks its 27th year this year. The event expanded its scope this year with the launch of “MAMA Fan Festa,” a new fan-participation program held alongside the awards ceremony.

Here is the list of winners and winning works at the 2026 MAMA Awards:

▶ Artist of the Year = BTS

▶ Album of the Year = BTS, “Arirang”

▶ Song of the Year = CORTIS, “Redred”

▶ Fans’ Choice of the Year = ENHYPEN

▶ Music Visionary of the Year = BIGBANG

▶ Male Group = BTS

▶ Female Group = IVE

▶ Male Artist = Yeonjun

▶ Female Artist = Soyeon

▶ Best New Artist = ALPHA DRIVE ONE, Tyuideu

▶ Best Song Top 10 = ILLIT, “It’s Me”; CORTIS, “Redred”; Hwasa, “Good Goodbye”; LE SSERAFIM, “Spaghetti”; IVE, “BANG BANG”; I.O.I, “Suddenly”; aespa, “Lemonade”; BTS, “Swim”; Hearts2Hearts, “RUDE!”; NMIXX, “Blue Valentine”

▶ Best Dance Performance Male Group = CORTIS, “Redred”

▶ Best Dance Performance Female Group = ILLIT, “It’s Me”

▶ Best Dance Performance Male Solo = Taeyang, “Live Fast Die Slow”

▶ Best Dance Performance Female Solo = Choi Yena, “Catch Catch”

▶ Best Vocal Performance Group = AKMU, “Paradise of Rumors”

▶ Best Vocal Performance Solo = Hwasa, “Good Goodbye”

▶ Best Band Performance = Jannabi, “Goodbye, First Love—”

▶ Best Choreography = ATEEZ, “Bad”

▶ Best Collaboration = LE SSERAFIM, “Spaghetti” (featuring BTS’s J-Hope)

▶ Best OST = Kim Min-seok of MeloMance, “Language of Love” (OST for “Can This Love Be Translated?”)

▶ Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance = Zico and Lilas, “Duet”

▶ Best Music Video = BIGBANG, “Big”

▶ Fans’ Choice Male Top 10 = ENHYPEN, TREASURE, CORTIS, LONGSHOT, BIGBANG, BTS, Evan, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER

▶ Fans’ Choice Female Top 10 = ILLIT, Tyuideu, BABYMONSTER, Hearts2Hearts, Apink, i-dle, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, TWICE, Yoona

▶ Best Breakthrough Artist = NCT WISH

▶ Best of Next = RESCENE

▶ Favorite Dance & Vocal Performance Group = ZEROBASEONE

▶ Favorite Asian Group = INI

▶ Favorite M Countdown Stage = ENHYPEN

▶ Visa Super Stage Artist = TREASURE

▶ Worldwide KCONers’ Choice = ZEROBASEONE

▶ Qoo10 Favorite Mega Artist = NCT WISH

Jeong Bit, Reporter | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.