BigBang at the '2026 MAMA Awards.' Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] BigBang (BIGBANG) marked its 20th anniversary by winning four awards at the '2026 MAMA Awards' and further showcasing its enduring presence with a performance of a new song.

BigBang took the stage at the '2026 MAMA Awards,' held on the 21st at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan, and showed the staying power of a group in its 20th year since debut. G-Dragon, in particular, drew attention with a 'long-haired style' blending black and pink.

BigBang opened with Taeyang's solo performance and premiered its new song 'Girip,' released the previous day. Rhythmic rapping and powerful vocals came together to reveal BigBang's distinctive musical color.

Then, during the 'BiiiG' performance, the members roamed freely across the stage, drawing enthusiastic responses from the audience. Their performance with a large group of dancers, combined with the relaxed stage presence that comes from years of experience, heated up Kyocera Dome Osaka.

BigBang at the '2026 MAMA Awards.' Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

The group also caught the eye with an unusual collaboration with the nostalgic animated series 'Dooly the Little Dinosaur.' The Dooly animation played along with BigBang's hit songs 'Still Life' and 'Lies,' creating a performance that spanned generations.

The meeting of music and characters that have been loved for a long time stirred up nostalgia while also bringing to life this year's MAMA theme of musical connections that transcend time and space.

Above all, the performance was notable because it did not stop at recreating past glories. Filling the stage at a major awards ceremony with new music as well as hit songs, BigBang demonstrated that its presence remains very much alive in its 20th year since debut.

BigBang at the '2026 MAMA Awards.' Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

BigBang also celebrated wins in four categories that day: 'Music Visionary of the Year,' 'Best Music Video with YouTube,' 'MAMA Award for Best Dance Performance – Male Solo' (Taeyang), and 'Worldwide Fans' Choice.'

The 'Music Visionary of the Year' award is given to artists who have contributed to the K-pop industry through musical challenges and a pioneering spirit. It was especially meaningful that BigBang won this year under the group's name, after G-Dragon received the award as a solo artist in 2024.

BigBang at the '2026 MAMA Awards.' Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

The members said, “We sincerely thank all the staff who have been with BigBang from 2006 until now, and everyone who has shared in our journey by making our music a part of their lives, even for a short time. Above all, we are grateful to V.I.P (the name of our fandom), the most precious presence in our lives.”

They added, “We would also like to thank everyone in the YG Family who helped make BigBang over these 20 long years, Hyun-seok hyung, and Teddy Park hyung, who gave us a good vision. We want to share the honor of this award with everyone who has been part of it.”

BigBang at the '2026 MAMA Awards.' Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

BigBang at the '2026 MAMA Awards.' Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.