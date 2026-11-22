Screenshot from a video on Jang Han-byeol's official YouTube channel

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Singer Jang Han-byeol is drawing an enthusiastic response for reinterpreting the AI vocalist's hit song 'Have You Become the Adult You Dreamed Of?' in a heartfelt voice all her own.

On the 18th, Jang Han-byeol released a live cover video of 'Have You Become the Adult You Dreamed Of?', originally performed by virtual vocalist MEOMURU, through her official YouTube channel. The video drew an enthusiastic response from music fans right after its release and, as of the 21st, just three days later, had garnered 470,000 views and climbed to No. 10 in YouTube Hype rankings.

The original song, 'Have You Become the Adult You Dreamed Of?', was released by virtual vocalist MEOMURU, created using AI technology. The talked-about track recently topped Melon's charts, sending a fresh shock through the Korean music industry. Over the melody created by a cold algorithm, Jang Han-byeol layered the deep, passionate narrative unique to a 'human singer' who has spent 15 years on stage, creating an entirely new emotional experience.

In this video, Jang Han-byeol notably stripped away flashy production and high-note-focused vocal flourishes. Over a gentle accompaniment, she poured 15 years of experience and sincerity into every word of the lyrics, delivering them in a voice that was restrained yet keenly penetrating. Her heartfelt comfort for those wrestling with the gap between the ideal adult they dreamed of as children and the weight of reality deeply resonated with viewers and left a lasting impression.

Fans who watched the video also poured out enthusiastic responses, saying, “This is a legendary cover of the song,” “The only singer who can beat AI is the genius musician Jang Han-byeol,” and “It sounds just like her own song.” They continued to praise Jang Han-byeol's delicate emotional expression and vocals.

The success of this cover video is generating even greater momentum alongside Jang Han-byeol's recent rapid rise. Jang Han-byeol has been on an unstoppable run, with two consecutive wins on KBS2's 'Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend,' a lightning-fast sellout of every seat at her first solo concert, and the sustained success of her new song 'Miya.'

Having conquered YouTube's charts and established herself as a leading vocalist, Jang Han-byeol is set to appear on KBS1's 'Gayo Stage' and SBS Life's music chart show 'The Trot Show' on the 23rd. She has also confirmed an appearance on the visual radio broadcast of 'Son Tae-jin's Trot Radio' on MBC Standard FM on December 17, and is expected to continue her activities across various fields.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.