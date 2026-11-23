Press conference marking the release of aespa (Karina, Giselle, Winter, and NINGNING)’s second full-length album, ‘LEMONADE,’ held at the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel & Serviced Residences on May 28. aespa’s Karina

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Karina of aespa is set to become the new face of ‘MBC Gayo Daejejeon.’

According to Sportschosun’s reporting, Karina has been selected as an MC for ‘2026 MBC Gayo Daejejeon,’ which will air on December 31.

This is Karina’s first time hosting a year-end music festival. After gaining hosting experience as a special MC on music shows, she will now take the stage as host of a large-scale music festival that wraps up the year.

Above all, Karina’s selection as an MC for ‘Gayo Daejejeon’ brings to mind YoonA (Lim Yoona) of Girls’ Generation, a senior at her agency, SM Entertainment. From 2015 to 2024, YoonA held the show’s female MC position for 10 years, serving as its undisputed mainstay.

After ALLDAY PROJECT’s ANNIE took over the baton last year, Karina is following in the footsteps of her senior labelmate YoonA this year.

There is growing interest in what new color Karina, a ‘representative fourth-generation girl group’ member, will bring to the tradition built by ‘K-pop legend’ YoonA.

She already has hosting experience. Karina began as a special MC on MBC’s ‘Show! Music Core’ in 2023, then took on the role for KBS2’s ‘Music Bank’ in 2025. She also appeared as a special MC on ‘Show! Music Core’ this June, building her experience as a music-show host.

Her achievements as a singer this year have been the most striking. With its second full-length album, ‘LEMONADE,’ released this past May, aespa reached No. 9 on Billboard’s main albums chart, the Billboard 200, scoring its third career top-10 entry. At the ‘2026 Melon Music Awards,’ held on the 16th, the group also took home the grand prize, ‘Global K-Artist of the Year.’ Karina, meanwhile, released her solo song ‘16 Bit’ this past September and showcased her musical identity by taking part in writing the lyrics herself.

After spending a fruitful year moving between group and solo activities, Karina will bring 2026 to a spectacular close as an MC for ‘Gayo Daejejeon.’ In particular, given her distinctive variety-show talent—from her usually frank, easygoing ‘cool girl’ side to her mischievous moments—there is also anticipation for the different charms she will show from the host’s seat.

‘2026 MBC Gayo Daejejeon’ is a signature year-end music festival set to take place on December 31. A symbolic stage for bidding farewell to one year and welcoming the next, it brings together K-pop artists across generations and genres. This year, Han Seung-hun, a producer-director of ‘Show! Music Core,’ will lead the production and bring 2026 to a grand close.

Jeong Bit, reporter rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.