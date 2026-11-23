Actor Choi Min-ho poses at a production presentation for Netflix’s ‘The Fabulous,’ held at Josun Palace, Gangnam, on the 21st. ‘The Fabulous’ is a hyperrealist romance about the dreams, love and friendship of young

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Minho (Choi Min-ho) of the group SHINee is set to make history with ‘MBC Gayo Daejejeon’ once again.

According to Sportschosun, Minho will serve as an MC for ‘2026 MBC Gayo Daejejeon,’ which airs on December 31.

With this, Minho will hold onto his MC seat at ‘Gayo Daejejeon’ for four consecutive years. Including 2018, 2023, 2024 and 2025, this will be his fifth time hosting the show overall.

This is the most hosting appearances by a boy group member in the show’s history. By breaking his own record once again, Minho will further cement his place as an iconic face of ‘Gayo Daejejeon.’

Of particular interest is that Minho, who served as the longest-running MC in the history of MBC’s ‘Show! Music Core,’ is bringing the staying power of a veteran MC to a major year-end music festival as well.

From music shows to year-end music festivals, he has helped write the history of MBC’s music programs. Now an indispensable fixture of ‘Gayo Daejejeon,’ he is expected to anchor the hosting once again this year.

Drawing on his long experience as a host, Minho has shown steady hosting skills and bright energy. As a member of SHINee, a ‘second-generation K-pop legend’ that debuted in 2008, he is also a reliable senior who enjoys and cheers on the performances of younger artists. With his deep understanding of the stage and his characteristic warmth, he is expected to lead a music festival that brings generations together once again this year.

Minho has also kept up a nonstop pace in his main career this year. After SHINee held its solo concert ‘SHINee World VIII: The Invert’ at KSPO Dome in Seoul Olympic Park this past May, the group released its sixth mini-album, ‘Atmos,’ in June and carried out activities as a full group.

His solo activities have also been busy. His second mini-album, ‘Make It Hot,’ released this past September, entered the top 10 of the iTunes Top Albums charts in 16 regions around the world and reached No. 1 on both the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart and Japan’s RecoChoku Daily Album Ranking. He will also take the stage as a solo singer with a solo concert, ‘Min: Of Perel,’ at KBS Arena in Seoul on the 28th and 29th.

Even in his 18th year since debut, Minho continues to stay active and will take the mic at ‘Gayo Daejejeon’ again this year. He is set to show his ‘fiery charisma,’ performing as a passionate active singer on stage and an experienced veteran MC at the host’s desk. Minho, who is taking charge of ‘Gayo Daejejeon’ for the fourth consecutive year, is expected to make the final night shine even more ‘SHINee’ this year.

‘2026 MBC Gayo Daejejeon’ is a major year-end music festival that airs on December 31. Artists who have made K-pop shine throughout the year will gather in one place to present a diverse range of performances. This year, Han Seung-hun, a producer of ‘Show! Music Core,’ will direct the show, set to make the final night of 2026 spectacular.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.