A media showcase celebrating the release of TWS's fifth mini album, was held at YES24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, Seoul, on the afternoon of April 27. Member Dohoon poses for photos. Reporter Jung Jae-kun /2026.4.27/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Dohoon of the group TWS is returning to the MC desk at the MBC Gayo Daejejeon, having grown considerably as a host.

According to Sportschosun's reporting, Dohoon will serve as an MC for the 2026 MBC Gayo Daejejeon, which will air on December 31.

It will be about two years since Dohoon last served as an MC for the Gayo Daejejeon, at the 2024 MBC Gayo Daejejeon: Wannabe. That makes this year's festival especially meaningful, as it will offer a chance to see how Dohoon has grown as a host.

Dohoon, who first took the mic at a year-end music festival in 2024, is expected to show how much more seasoned he has become this time around.

Most notably, Dohoon was a regular MC on MBC's Show! Music Core from March last year through August this year, meeting viewers every week. Having built up hosting experience by leading live broadcasts for about a year and five months, he is expected to host with greater ease and confidence this time.

His reunion with producer Han Seung-hun, with whom he worked on Show! Music Core, is also drawing interest. Han, who is directing this year's Gayo Daejejeon, and Dohoon will work together again at the year-end music festival. There is keen interest in what kind of synergy the two will create on a bigger stage, after nearly a year of building their rapport.

As Dohoon gained experience as an MC this year, he also achieved meaningful results as a singer. His group, TWS, in particular, had a busy year, making three comebacks.

The single Nice to See You Again Today, released in February, reached No. 3 on Melon's Hot 100. In April, the group achieved its first million-seller status since debut with its fifth mini album, NO TRAGEDY. Its title track, You, You, also proved popular by topping Melon's latest chart. On the 2nd, the group released its second single, TO US, which topped major weekly album charts in Korea.

Having steadily gained experience as both a singer and a music-show MC, Dohoon will close out the year as an MC at the Gayo Daejejeon.

The 2026 MBC Gayo Daejejeon will kick off in grand style on December 31. K-pop artists spanning generations and genres will gather to look back on the past year and welcome the new year at a festive event. Producer Han Seung-hun of Show! Music Core will direct the show, which is set to offer plenty to see and special performances.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.