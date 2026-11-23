Minho, Karina and Dohoon (from left). Sportschosun database

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Karina of aespa will be a new face at the 'MBC Gayo Daejejeon' and will close out the final night of 2026 alongside SHINee's Minho (Choi Min-ho) and TWS (TWENTY FOUR SEVEN WITH US)'s Dohoon.

According to Sportschosun, Karina, Minho and Dohoon will serve as MCs for the '2026 MBC Gayo Daejejeon,' which will air on December 31.

'MBC Gayo Daejejeon' is a leading music festival in South Korea, held every December 31 to wrap up the year and welcome the new one. With K-pop artists spanning generations and genres set to present a variety of performances, attention has also turned to the stars who will host the show.

This year, second-generation SHINee member Minho, fourth-generation aespa member Karina and fifth-generation TWS member Dohoon will join forces as MCs. As leading K-pop idols from different generations come together, Karina is the one drawing the most attention.

This is because she is taking on a year-end terrestrial TV music festival as an MC for the first time since her debut. She has previously appeared as a special MC on MBC's 'Show! Music Core' and KBS2's 'Music Bank,' but this is her first time taking the mic at a year-end music festival.

It is especially meaningful that Karina, a junior at SM Entertainment, where she shares the same agency as YoonA of Girls' Generation (Lim Yoona), will carry on the tradition of female MCs at the 'Gayo Daejejeon' that YoonA upheld for 10 years. YoonA hosted the show for 10 consecutive years, from 2015 to 2024, leaving her mark on its history. Following ALLDAY PROJECT's ANNIE last year, Karina will take that spot this year.

Minho, who will host alongside Karina, is a longtime fixture at the 'Gayo Daejejeon.' After first hosting in 2018, he has held onto the MC seat for four consecutive years, from 2023 through this year, bringing his total to a record fifth time as host. This is the most of any boy group member. As the longest-serving MC in the history of 'Show! Music Core,' he is expected to anchor the show with his extensive live-broadcast experience.

Dohoon returns as an MC for the 'Gayo Daejejeon' after two years. Having first hosted in 2024, he further honed his skills as a regular MC on 'Show! Music Core' from March last year through August this year. It is also drawing attention that he will reunite with producer Han Seung-hun, with whom he worked on 'Show! Music Core.'

There is growing anticipation for the chemistry between Karina, taking on her first year-end music festival MC role; Minho, hosting for the fourth consecutive year; and Dohoon, who has grown even more as a performer.

'2026 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' will usher in the final night of the year on December 31.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.