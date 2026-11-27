Photo provided by With US Entertainment

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jeong Bit] Apink members Park Chorong, Yoon Bo-mi, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young, singer Wheein, and Hui will color this winter with a carol featuring sweet harmonies.

Apink members Park Chorong, Yoon Bo-mi, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young, Wheein and Hui released a highlight medley for their first Christmas project album, '2026 Winter With Us: Christmas Recipe,' and the first music video teaser for its title track, 'Christmas Recipe,' at midnight on the 24th and 27th via the official YouTube channel of their agency, With US Entertainment (hereafter, With US).

The highlight medley featured snippets from four songs, including the group title track 'Christmas Recipe,' Apink members Park Chorong, Yoon Bo-mi, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young's 'Christmas Candlelight,' Wheein's 'Close to Midnight (23:59),' and Hui's 'My Winter.' Their warm visuals and chemistry from the concept photo shoot also filled the screen, bringing a pleasant sense of excitement.

The title track 'Christmas Recipe' especially filled listeners' ears with the artists' sweet harmonies blended with lively bell sounds. Its refrain, “Merry, merry Christmas. Happy, happy Christmas. Like white snow falling on a movie-like day,” offered a cozy sentiment that melts away the cold.

In the music video teaser, Apink members Park Chorong, Yoon Bo-mi, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young, Wheein and Hui created a festive Christmas atmosphere as they made cookies together and had fun being sprayed with fake snow. A string of warm, cheerful moments raised anticipation for 'Christmas Recipe,' which the six artists will complete together.

The individual tracks by each artist, along with the title track, also promise a high level of quality. Apink's 'Christmas Candlelight,' which highlights the members' warm voices over piano melodies; Wheein's 'Close to Midnight (23:59),' which captures special year-end moments with sophisticated chord progressions and dazzling sounds; and Hui's 'My Winter,' which conveys warmth through a clean vocal style and rhythmic melody, are expected to captivate listeners with their distinct genres and charms.

In addition to the varied teasers, the title track's challenge has also been unveiled, drawing an enthusiastic response from fans. The 'Christmas Recipe' challenge, featuring Park Chorong and Bomi, Kim Nam-joo and Wheein, and Oh Ha-young and Hui in pairs, doubled the song's catchiness with easy-to-follow choreography and cute gestures.

Audio for all tracks on the Christmas project album '2026 Winter With Us: Christmas Recipe,' which will showcase the musical synergy of With US artists through a well-crafted carol, and the music video for the title track 'Christmas Recipe' will be released on various online music platforms on December 1 at 6 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.