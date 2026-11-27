Photo courtesy of Mnet and Bandai Namco Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Mnet, which has led K-pop survival shows, is expanding its stage into the virtual world and taking on a new challenge.

Mnet said it is preparing a survival project to create a new K-pop virtual idol group in partnership with Bandai Namco Entertainment, with a broadcast targeted for 2028. The collaboration is drawing attention as a meeting between Mnet, which has the capabilities to discover and nurture K-pop artists and produce survival content, and Bandai Namco Entertainment, which has built up diverse experience in virtual content and XR, as well as the ability to expand character IP.

In this project, virtual characters with distinct personalities and charms will showcase their own voices, music and performances as they compete to make their final debut. The project will capture their growth amid fierce competition in the distinctive style of K-pop survival shows and is set to depict the birth of a new virtual boy group.

Mnet has built up expertise in discovering artists and producing survival content through a range of domestic and international audition programs, including 'I-LAND,' the 'Planet' series and 'Produce 101 Japan,' which continued as a series in Japan and expanded into a global project. Bandai Namco Entertainment has also developed expertise through various character IP and in the field of virtual content, including the 'Idolmaster' series, the 'Gundam' series, the 'Dragon Ball' series and the 'Digimon' series. The two companies plan to combine their respective strengths in a project to create a new virtual idol group.

Mnet said, “This project is a meaningful attempt to bring the music and performances, and the narratives of challenge and growth that define K-pop survival shows, into a new domain: the virtual world.” It added, “By combining Mnet’s expertise in discovering and nurturing artists and producing survival content with Bandai Namco Entertainment’s character IP and virtual content capabilities, we will showcase the distinctive appeal unique to virtual idols and offer viewers a new kind of enjoyment and immersion.”

'Virtual Idol Survival' (working title) is currently in character development, with a broadcast targeted for 2028.

Photo courtesy of Mnet and Bandai Namco Entertainment

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.