Photo courtesy of KI Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Group ONF will ring in the year-end with a season song brimming with excitement.

At midnight on the 27th, ONF unveiled a video teaser for its special album 'White' through its official social media channels.

In the newly released video teaser, ONF shows off a warm, party-like atmosphere in front of a tree sparkling with lights, conveying the joyful anticipation of the approaching Christmas season.

In particular, ONF's captivating vocals, heard briefly over a familiar melody, offer a different kind of sentiment from the original and heighten anticipation for the 'ONF-style season song' that is about to be unveiled.

The album is a fresh remake by ONF of Fin.K.L.'s 'White,' infused with the group's distinctive color through the members' varied voices and delicate expressiveness. As a reimagining of a winter classic that listeners still love, it is expected to be a special year-end gift as the year draws to a close.

As it continues promoting the special album and prepares to wrap up 2026, ONF will kick off the new year with a solo concert. The group plans to hold concerts at KBS Arena in Seoul on January 9 and 10, connecting with global FUSE, its official fandom, and making unforgettable memories.

ONF's special album 'White' will be released on various online music platforms on December 2 at 6 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.