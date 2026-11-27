A screenshot from NAYEON’s “Nasty” music video

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Award-winning actor Kim Jae-won, winner of the Blue Dragon New Actor award, appeared in TWICE’s NAYEON’s music video and showcased his romantic charm.

Kim Jae-won appeared in the music video for “Boy,” a track on TWICE’s NAYEON’s new single “Nasty,” released on the 26th.

In the music video, Kim Jae-won appears in NAYEON’s everyday life, bringing to life a story that moves between reality and imagination. His signature fresh looks and lovable charm not only breathe life into the video but also enhance the song’s romantic mood through his youthful chemistry with NAYEON.

Kim Jae-won previously won widespread affection for his romantic performance in his own distinctive style as Shin Soon-rok in TVING’s original series “Yumi’s Cells Season 3.” In this music video, too, he stirs viewers’ excitement and creates a romantic mood distinct from the one in the series.

In addition, Kim Jae-won, who has continued to transform himself through roles across genres, from Netflix’s series “The Art of Sarah” to the film “Final Interview” this year, strengthened his standing as a next-generation actor by winning Best New Actor (Male) in the drama category at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards. Kim Jae-won is filling the year with a range of activities, from dramas and films to music video appearances. Expectations are also building for what he will do next as he continues to show new sides of himself.

The music video for “Boy” by TWICE’s NAYEON, featuring Kim Jae-won, is available on JYP Entertainment’s official YouTube channel.

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Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.