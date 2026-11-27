‘Hush 2’ producer Ahn Hye-rin. Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Idols, whose profession requires them to put themselves out there more than anyone, were hidden. A program announcing K-pop artists’ comebacks stripped away both singing and dancing. It was a counterintuitive move by Mnet, which is accustomed to showcasing idols.

‘Hush’ is a horror variety show in which K-pop artists try to survive and escape within a time limit of 4,444 seconds while avoiding an unidentified tagger. It launched last year as Mnet Plus’s first original variety show and grew into the platform’s first seasonal original IP (intellectual property).

Across two seasons, a total of 14 K-pop groups appeared as players 16 times. Season 1 featured TREASURE, NCT Wish, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ALLDAY PROJECT, TWS and BOYNEXTDOOR; Season 2 featured CORTIS, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, ZEROBASEONE, Hearts2Hearts, &TEAM, NCT Wish, ILLIT and RESCENE.

Producer Ahn Hye-rin, who directed the ‘Hush’ series, recalled the program’s origins: “Mnet Plus didn’t have any original programs. I thought it would be great if ‘Hush’ could be the first program on Mnet Plus.”

The goal was to turn idol horror content, which had been limited to summer horror specials, into regular programming. Ahn PD explained, “We thought we’d run it all year round. It was a comeback program, but we approached it by asking, ‘What if this were a program where none of the artist’s songs or dancing appeared?’”

Choosing horror as the genre was also intended to attract viewers to the program itself, beyond each artist’s individual fandom.

Ahn PD said, “We were concerned, too, about the idea that ‘if one team appears, only that team’s fans will watch.’ So we decided to go with horror,” adding, “The horror genre has had a dedicated fan base for a long time, so we chose it hoping people would keep watching the next episode even if they weren’t fans of that team.”

The reason for setting the time limit at 4,444 seconds is also interesting. Ahn PD said, “In Korea, you can’t talk about horror without the number four. Four fours make 4,444 seconds. That seemed like enough time to play the game.”

A collection of group posters for ‘Hush 2.’ Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

The distinctive appeal of ‘Hush’ lies in the new sides of idols that emerge in unpredictable horror situations. Those who put on dazzling performances on stage may be paralyzed with fear, while at other times they put their own fear aside and step forward to save another member.

Ahn PD observed, “They overcame their fear and rushed in to save another member. I think that came across as appealing.”

Ahn PD picked NCT Wish’s Sakuya as the most memorable player. Ahn recalled, “In Season 1, it was ALLDAY PROJECT. They appeared not long after debut, when they had no track record of making their own content. Annie also created quite a few buzzworthy moments.”

Ahn continued, “The episode I remember most is NCT Wish’s. Sakuya is the one I remember best.”

NCT Wish and ZEROBASEONE appeared in both seasons. Having already experienced ‘Hush,’ they reportedly showed a noticeably different side.

Speaking about NCT Wish, Ahn PD said, “When they came back, they were excited,” and described the atmosphere on set: “At first, when the members did the read-through, they said they couldn’t do it. But after filming, they wouldn’t go home and would talk about their experience, saying, ‘If we did it again, we’d do well.’”

Ahn also shared behind-the-scenes details about the CORTIS episode that opened Season 2. The production team created a water ghost at a fishing spot. But because the cast’s actions are unpredictable, some carefully prepared horror effects did not get a chance to shine.

Ahn PD said, “We wanted to create a water ghost for the CORTIS episode, and we were really looking forward to seeing what the members would do.” Ahn added, “We prepared it properly, but there were times when we didn’t manage to show it well. The water ghost was one of those. There were cases where the members didn’t see it.”

The nature of horror variety shows also presented considerable challenges during production. It was difficult to predict the cast’s movements and reactions, and the team had to strike a balance between the intensity of the horror and the entertainment value.

Ahn PD admitted, “Managers sometimes ask us to tone down the level of the scares. Rather than adjusting it, we simply prepare things to fit the story,” adding, “I was concerned it might come across as sadistic, to put it strongly.”

‘Hush 2’ NCT Wish poster. Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Season 2 added an urban-legend world to the existing hide-and-seek survival game. Each episode introduced a new setting and legend, including a fishing spot, an alley, a sleep research institute, an abandoned movie theater, a closed school, a hospital, a wedding hall and a cemetery. Casting actor Lee Jung-hyun as the storyteller also heightened the narrative immersion.

On the decision to cast Lee Jung-hyun, Ahn PD said, “I watched ‘Midnight Horror Story,’ and Lee Jung-hyun even won. There was also a frightening aura when I watched ‘Mr. Sunshine.’ Lee Jung-hyun said they wanted to work with K-pop idols.”

The team also chose urban legends with the featured artists and their global fandoms in mind. For &TEAM, which has Japanese members, a notable example was using ‘Fox Window,’ a Japanese urban legend. Ahn PD explained, “Last year, we used a clown for ZEROBASEONE, and global fans seemed to find the clown scary and enjoy it. We thought carefully about what would be frightening enough for both the tagger and global fans.”

The quantitative and qualitative growth of K-pop artists’ own content (self-produced content) has also given professional variety-show producers something to think about. Ahn PD mentioned horror specials by SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ and xikers, saying, “This year, the horror content in idol-made shows was really well put together.”

Ahn continued, “One of our challenges is figuring out how to do things differently from artists’ own content. We could create formats they can’t do themselves, make things bigger in scale, and, as producers, build the story out more meticulously. Wouldn’t it be good if we helped the cast make full use of their abilities?”

‘Hush 2’ CORTIS poster. Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

The results of this approach are reflected in the numbers. ‘Hush 2’ was watched in 213 regions worldwide, and related digital content surpassed 100 million cumulative views. Since Season 2 launched, it has contributed to at least 320,000 new Mnet Plus sign-ups. It also ranked No. 1 among Mnet Plus digital programs for cumulative views of full episodes, and No. 1 this year for viewing performance per video across all content.

Ahn PD observed, “We didn’t expect it to be popular. Maybe it was because it’s an easy game we’d played since childhood.”

What is particularly noteworthy is that content built on artists’ fandoms has become a source of strength for the platform itself. It is also significant that a K-pop platform that grew around music shows, award ceremonies and fan voting has built its own original variety IP.

Ahn PD said, “Last year, it was a platform mainly for voting and watching Mnet content. I wanted people to know it was also a platform that offers original content.”

While Season 1 gained popularity through word of mouth, Season 2 also showed how viewers responded as they waited for the program to be released. Recalling CORTIS, the first players in Season 2, Ahn PD said, “So many people came in to watch at that time. I felt that this content had developed a strength of its own.”

Requests for artists to appear have also increased. Ahn PD laughed and said, “We keep getting more requests for artists to appear, so I’m very happy as a producer.”

The popularity also extended offline. ‘Hush,’ which began on Mnet Plus, was picked up for broadcast on Mnet, and the Season 2 finale later met audiences through special screenings at CGV. The initial ticket allocation for about 900 seats across four theaters sold out roughly two minutes after sales opened. The special screenings were then expanded to 11 theaters and 15 screening rooms nationwide.

Ahn PD said, “Horror is more fun when you watch it together. For the final episode, we thought we’d try bringing the experience people have online into an offline setting.”

The cast keep hiding, but the program itself is gradually revealing itself to more and more viewers. Asked about the hope that ‘Hush’ will become more widely known, Ahn PD replied, “I hope it becomes known. That’s what I want.”

The possibility of producing a third season remains open. Ahn PD said, “We’re talking about it positively,” adding, “There’s still a lot we’d like to show you. There are many teams we’d like to invite, and combinations we’d like to try.” Ahn also expressed a particular hope that Wanna One would appear with its full lineup, along with A2O Light, and shared ideas for new formats such as agency-themed specials.

‘Hush’ has shown its potential over two seasons. Now it is looking for a stage wider than the places it can hide.

“I hope more people can watch it. I hope Mnet Plus grows further, too. Our goal is for friends who love K-pop to enjoy a variety of content through Mnet Plus someday.”

‘Hush 2’ producer Ahn Hye-rin. Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.