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Every music program and live-content video featuring singer Jang Han-byeol is drawing tens of thousands of YouTube views or more within a day of release, as the singer continues a sharp upward trajectory.

Recently, Jang Han-byeol has appeared in succession on a variety of stages, including SBS Life's “The Trot Show,” KBS1's “Gayo Stage,” and the live content “Weekly Sangam,” meeting audiences along the way. Each performance video has seen a sharp rise in views immediately after release and received a enthusiastic response online.

The performance video from “The Trot Show” surpassed 70,000 views within a day of release, while the “Gayo Stage” performance video also topped 100,000 views in just one day. The “Weekly Sangam” video drew 30,000 views within a day of release, bringing the total across the three pieces of content to nearly 200,000 views in a short time.

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These achievements are the result of Jang Han-byeol's distinctive, deeply expressive tone and solid live-singing skills, along with the musical journey quietly pursued over the years and the sincerity that come through in the emotional nuances of the vocals, resonating deeply with the public. After the broadcasts, praise poured into online comment sections, with viewers saying, “The live version is better than the recording,” “Every stage has a different level of immersion,” and “A vocalist you can trust.” The comments are driving organic word of mouth and repeat viewing.

Jang Han-byeol had already started gaining momentum with the new song “MIYA,” which reached No. 3 on Melon's HOT 100, and its music video surpassing 1.3 million views. Jang Han-byeol then notched two consecutive wins on KBS2's “Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend” and sold out every seat at the first solo concert. More recently, a live cover of the AI virtual-vocal song “Have You Become the Adult You Dreamed Of?” reached the upper ranks of YouTube's charts and went on to hit 1 million views, showcasing Jang Han-byeol's presence across broadcasting and new media.

Jang Han-byeol has won over not only TV viewers at home but also YouTube's algorithm with sincere vocals onstage. Anticipation is building over what stages and music will carry Jang Han-byeol's rise to prominence forward.

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Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.