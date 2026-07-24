Christopher Nolan's 'Odyssey' Is a Blessing That Never Ends

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Christopher Nolan, the director who has rewritten cinema's past, present and future, has once again pushed beyond his own limits.

Three years after the release of 'Oppenheimer' in August 2023, Christopher Nolan's new film 'Odyssey' was unveiled in South Korea for the first time at a press and distribution screening on the 23rd at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Based on Homer's epic 'The Odyssey,' the film follows Odysseus, king of Ithaca, as he struggles for 10 years to return home to his family after the Trojan War. It is a lavish blockbuster featuring a star-studded cast led by Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The film centers on the 10-year journey home of Odysseus (Matt Damon), the hero who ended the 10-year war with the Trojan Horse strategy, as he tries to return to Ithaca. After surviving a hellish war and finally setting out for home, Odysseus and his men face a series of ordeals that seem impossible for humans to overcome, from Polyphemus, the one-eyed giant son of Poseidon, to Circe, the witch of herbs, and the Sirens, nymphs who lure sailors with their songs. Each time, the film vividly shows how Odysseus overcomes the crisis through his wit and strategy. As a result, 'Odyssey' goes beyond the spectacle of a simple action film and closely examines the horrors and trauma of war, longing for home, anguish and determination through its protagonist, drawing deep empathy from audiences.

Alongside Odysseus, who is thrown into various hardships while confronting the gods, the film also portrays the danger facing his son Telemachus (Tom Holland), who remains in Ithaca. The tension is heightened through cross-cutting between Telemachus's struggle to protect his mother, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), the queen of Ithaca, while waiting for a father he can barely remember, and Penelope's story as she refuses to believe in Odysseus's death and tries to preserve her chastity despite the intrusion of suitors. Thanks to this distinctly Christopher Nolan style of storytelling, viewers cannot let their guard down for a moment and remain fully immersed in 'Odyssey.'

The visuals are also flawless. Staying true to his commitment to 'analog realism,' Christopher Nolan once again brought that artistic conviction to 'Odyssey.' As the first film in history to be shot entirely with IMAX 70mm cameras, Nolan perfectly brings the fantasy and imagery of myth into reality, drawing audiences into the very center of the legend. It is an exhilarating catharsis, one that lets viewers experience with their whole body the feeling that the film is a single, vast work of art.

Perhaps it is due to Christopher Nolan's near-obsessive dedication, from filming Viking ships on the open sea to using real jet engines in a massive water tank to create the fierce storm scenes. The performances, delivered at a level that feels almost divine, also raise the film's quality to another level.

'Odyssey' is Christopher Nolan's most ideal and complete answer to the question, "Why do we still go to the theater in an age dominated by OTT?" Through this film, the most beautiful peak that cinema as an art form can reach has been realized. A miracle of a masterpiece that makes 172 minutes feel like 17 minutes and 2 seconds. 'Odyssey' is the most dignified privilege that audiences around the world can enjoy while living in the same era as Christopher Nolan.

'Odyssey' opens on August 5. There is no post-credits scene.

Jiyoung Cho, Sportschosun soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.