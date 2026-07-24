Zo In-sung Sweeps Film Festivals Worldwide... 'Possible Love' Invited to Venice International Film Festival Competition

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The Netflix film 'Possible Love' (directed by Lee Chang-dong and produced by PINEHOUSE FILM CO., LTD., Anonymous Content, and Now Film) has been officially invited to the competition section of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, further raising the profile of Korean cinema.

'Possible Love' has been officially invited to the competition section of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, which will be held from Sept. 2 to 12.

As the world's first international film festival and one with the longest history, the Venice International Film Festival is counted among the world's four major film festivals along with the Toronto International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, and Berlin International Film Festival. It has long introduced works that combine artistic merit and popular appeal.

The competition section, to which 'Possible Love' was invited, is the festival's main section and a core category where winners of major awards, including the Golden Lion, are selected. Notable Korean films previously invited to the competition section include '?Can't Help It,' 'Pietà,' and 'Sympathy for Lady Vengeance.' With this invitation, 'Possible Love' has become the 12th Korean film to enter the Venice International Film Festival competition section.

In particular, director Lee Chang-dong drew major attention by winning Best Director at the 59th Venice Film Festival in 2002 for 'Oasis,' while also leading Mun So-ri to the Best New Actress award and taking home a total of five awards. Now, 24 years later, he has returned to the competition section, drawing even greater attention.

'Possible Love' tells the story of a laid-off worker and his wife, as well as a documentary filmmaker and her husband, two couples who meet to make a documentary and confront different lives and hidden desires. The film stars Jeon Do-yeon, Kyeong-gu, Zo In-sung, and Cho Yeo-jeong, and is directed by Lee Chang-dong, whose films include 'Peppermint Candy,' 'Oasis,' 'Miryang,' 'Poetry,' and 'Burning.' It is scheduled for release on Netflix.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.