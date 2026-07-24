Zendaya Has Forgotten Tom Holland? The Emotional Storyline of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Is Already Drawing Attention

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, hereinafter 'Spider-Man 4') has sparked curiosity by hinting at a bittersweet reunion between Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and MJ (Zendaya Coleman).

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' follows the changed relationship between Peter Parker, who vanished from everyone's memory after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' and MJ and Ned (Jacob Batalon), who are living their own lives after completely forgetting him.

Once the closest of friends and lovers, Peter has now become a stranger whose name they do not even know. The fact that only Peter remembers them has moved fans around the world and stirred deep emotion.

As Peter, who has kept his identity hidden until now, steps forward as Spider-Man to protect MJ and Ned from a major threat, the biggest question for viewers is whether the two will eventually remember Peter, the true identity behind Spider-Man.

Producer Amy Pascal said, "Peter has already told himself that he let MJ and Ned go in his heart. But in reality, he has never truly let them go."

Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned, also said, "Peter suppresses the emotions that rise up when he sees the two of them and tries to find a way to move forward on his own." He added that the film will portray the most poignant relationship among the three characters.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton and the production team also said that the premise of MJ and Ned losing their memories of Peter is one of the most important elements in building the film's narrative. That has heightened curiosity over whether MJ and Ned will remember Peter again, and how the relationship among the three will ultimately end.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' tells the new story and journey of Peter Parker, who disappeared from everyone's memory after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and 'Naruto,' it will open in Korea on the 29th and in North America on the 31st.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.