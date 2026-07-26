"Overwhelming Advance Ticket Sales"... Director Na Hong-jin's 'Hope' Surpasses 3 Million Viewers in Just 11 Days

Photo courtesy of Plus M Entertainment [Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The movie 'Hope' has surpassed 3 million viewers in just 11 days since its release.

According to the Korea Film Council's integrated computer network for movie ticket sales on the 26th, 'Hope' was watched by 327,571 people on the 25th, recording a cumulative audience of 3,129,829. 'Hope' surpassed 3 million viewers around 1:30 PM on this day, its 11th day of release.

Having surpassed 1 million and 2 million viewers at the fastest pace among this year's releases, and now exceeding 3 million, 'Hope' is demonstrating its box office power by firmly holding the number one spot for 10 consecutive days. This marks the fourth release this year to surpass 3 million viewers, following 'The Man Who Lives with the King,' 'The Hive,' and 'Salmokji.

' As the only major Korean film in the summer movie season, 'Hope' continues to generate buzz, and attention is focused on its future box office records. Furthermore, as it maintains the number one spot in Korean movie advance ticket sales with overwhelming figures even in its second week of release, a long-term box office success for 'Hope' is anticipated.

Meanwhile, 'Hope' tells the story of a branch office chief at Hopo Port in the Demilitarized Zone who hears from local youths that a tiger has appeared, causing the entire village to go on high alert as he faces an unbelievable reality. Starring actors Hwang Jung-min, Jo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender, the film was directed by Na Hong-jin, known for *The Chaser*, *The Yellow Sea*, and *The Wailing*.

Currently showing in theaters nationwide. Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.