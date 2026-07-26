As expected, 'Thriller Queen' Shin Min-ah... 'The Eyes' achieves the feat of surpassing 1.5 million viewers

A press conference for the movie 'The Eyes' was held on the morning of the 26th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul.

Actress Shin Min-ah is posing for photos. Reporter Jung Jae-geun cjg@sportschosun. 5 million viewers, thanks to strong word-of-mouth since its release. 5 million viewers as of 11 a.

m. that day. Having garnered enthusiastic reviews from audiences since its opening day, 'The Eyes' has maintained a steady box office success thanks to its suspenseful plot and passionate performances by the actors. Furthermore, the film attracted even more viewers in its second week than in its first, and surpassed 1 million cumulative viewers two days faster than the highly anticipated 2025 release 'Noise,' signaling a promising start to its box office success.

Above all, Shin Min-ah, returning to the screen after about three years with 'The Eyes,' proved her presence as a 'Thriller Queen' by precisely targeting the tastes of this summer audiences. She leads an unexpected plot development as she tracks down the truth while gradually losing her sight and eventually confronts hidden facts. Meanwhile, 'The Eyes' tells the story of a protagonist who is slowly losing her sight due to a genetic disease and uncovers the truth behind the suspicions surrounding the death of her twin sibling.

Starring Shin Min-ah, Kim Nam-hee, Lee Seung-ryong, and Kim Young-ah, the film was directed by Yeom Ji-ho of 'The Neighbor. ' It is currently showing in theaters nationwide. Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.