Faster than 'Avatar: The Way of Water'... 'Spider-Man 4' Tops 500,000 Advance Ticket Sales Three Days Before Release

Photo provided by Sony Pictures Entertainment

[Sportschosun, Reporter An So-yoon] The film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has surpassed 500,000 advance ticket sales, signaling a powerful box office phenomenon.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System on the 26th, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' had recorded 500,559 advance ticket reservations as of 10:04 a.m. that day.

That pace is faster than 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' which drew 10 million viewers after its 2022 release and had 500,541 advance reservations at 11 p.m., three days before opening. As all three previous films in the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy each drew more than 7 million viewers, interest is growing in the box office records that 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will set.

After rising to No. 1 in overall advance ticket sales on the 19th, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has outperformed the advance sales of the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy at the same stage, underscoring its strong commercial appeal. Then, on the 22nd, seven days before release, it became the fastest film released this year to surpass 310,000 advance tickets. It has also held the top spot in overall advance ticket sales for eight consecutive days.

Meanwhile, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' follows Peter Parker's new story and journey after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' in which he was erased from everyone's memory. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and 'Naruto,' is at the helm. The film opens in South Korea on the 29th and in North America on the 31st.

An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.