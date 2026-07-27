Hope Tops the Box Office for a Second Straight Week, Quickly Surpasses 3.41 Million Admissions

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The reign of the sci-fi thriller Hope, directed by Na Hong-jin and produced by Forged Films, continues in the summer box office.

With rich visuals, an immersive storyline, and edge-of-your-seat action, Hope has been leading the summer box office and held on to No. 1 in its second week of release with steady momentum.

After setting new records by surpassing 1 million and 2 million admissions in the shortest time, the film crossed the 3 million mark in its second week. Attention is now focused on whether Hope can maintain its strong run.

Hope has maintained a dominant No. 1 position at the box office for 12 days since its release, proving its presence. As audiences share a wide range of interpretations and enthusiastic word of mouth spreads, the film continues to draw even more attention. In particular, the relay GV events and stage greetings held with the director and cast after release have received a strong response, further boosting interest in the film.

Among viewers, talk of scenes worth revisiting has fueled repeat-viewing buzz, and so-called Hope fans are multiplying, raising expectations that the film's box office streak will remain hot into its third week.

The film is being praised for its unprecedented challenge, and enthusiastic support continues for Hope, the only Korean film in the summer box office amid a flood of imported releases, as it drives the season's momentum.

Hope tells the story of the branch office chief at Hopo Port Branch Office, located in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), who hears from local young men that a tiger has appeared and then faces an unbelievable reality as the entire village goes on alert. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender. It is directed by Na Hong-jin, known for The Chaser, The Yellow Sea, and The Wailing.

Jo Ji-young, reporter, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.