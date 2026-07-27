"Hope, just wait a little longer"... 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' nears 570,000 advance tickets and a 70% reservation rate

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young] The action film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (directed by Destin Daniel Cretton) is signaling a box-office surge at theaters, with a fearsome reservation rate just two days before its release.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' surpassed 500,000 advance tickets as it recorded 500,559 advance admissions at 10:04 a.m. on the 26th, three days before its release. That drew attention because it moved faster than 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' which drew 10.82 million viewers after recording 500,541 advance admissions at 11:00 p.m., three days before its 2022 release.

And as of 7:00 a.m. today (the 27th), according to the Korean Box Office Information System, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' had climbed to nearly a 70% reservation rate and topped 570,000 advance tickets with two days left before release.

In just one day after crossing the 500,000 mark, another 70,000 tickets were added, underscoring the explosive demand and steep upward momentum. In particular, as of two days before release, it has already surpassed the advance ticket sales of the earlier 'Tom Spider' trilogy for the same period, raising expectations for a new franchise box-office record and boosting anticipation among prospective viewers.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' tells a new story and journey of Peter Parker, whose memory has been erased from everyone after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and 'Naruto,' it will open in Korea on the 29th and in North America on the 31st.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.