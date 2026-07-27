North America Is Already in an "Odyssey" World... No. 1 for Two Straight Weeks, Global Box Office Tops $600 Million

[Sportschosun reporter George-young Cho] The action film "Odyssey" (directed by Christopher Nolan) has been drawing intense attention from theaters around the world with its remarkable box office momentum.

Christopher Nolan's new film "Odyssey" continued its dominant run in its second week of release, holding on to the top spot at the North America box office. According to Box Office Mojo, as of 7 a.m. on the 27th, the film not only ranked No. 1 at the North America box office for a second consecutive week, but also surpassed $639.6 million in global box office revenue, or about 935.2 billion won.

Audience response to "Odyssey" around the world has been explosive. The film earned a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and an A grade on CinemaScore, the audience rating index, proving both its artistic merit and mass appeal and further brightening its box office outlook.

Christopher Nolan was also named No. 1 on a recent list of the "most influential Hollywood directors" selected by the U.S. entertainment outlet Vulture, once again underscoring his unrivaled stature.

Jim Orr, head of North American distribution at Universal Pictures, said, "Christopher Nolan is one of the most trusted directors in history, and audiences know he will deliver a film that must be seen on the big screen." He added, "Some theaters are already sold out for next week, the week after that, and even weekday screenings," highlighting not only Nolan's powerful influence but also the explosive global interest in "Odyssey."

"Odyssey" follows the 10-year, tumultuous journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, after the Trojan War as he tries to return home to his family. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, and is directed by Christopher Nolan, known for "Interstellar," "Dunkirk," "Tenet," and "Oppenheimer." It will be released on August 5.

George-young Cho

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.