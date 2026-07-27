Gong Hyo-jin: "Reuniting with Lee Jung-eun from 'When the Camellia Blooms' to 'Gyeongjugihaeng,' I wanted to support her as a daughter"

A production presentation for the film 'Gyeongjugihaeng' was held on the morning of the 27th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Branch in Jayang-dong, Seoul. Actress Gong Hyo-jin answers questions.

[Sportschosun An So-yoon] Actress Gong Hyo-jin shared her thoughts on reuniting with Lee Jung-eun in 'Gyeongjugihaeng' after 'When the Camellia Blooms.'

At the production presentation for the film 'Gyeongjugihaeng' held on the 27th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Jayang-dong, Gwangjin District, Seoul, Gong Hyo-jin said, "When I read the script, I was drawn to the mother role, but if it was Lee Jung-eun as the mother, I definitely wanted to support her."

Set for release on August 26, 'Gyeongjugihaeng' is a family revenge drama about four mothers and daughters who set out on a journey to kill, after eight years of waiting for their youngest daughter Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. It is director Kim Mi-jo's first commercial film, following her debut feature 'The Seagull,' which earned praise for its solid directing at major film festivals at home and abroad.

Gong Hyo-jin plays Jang-ju, the eldest daughter who obeys her mother without question. She said she was offered the role twice. "The script was so entertaining, but the timing clashed with the project I was working on at the time, so I turned it down. Then, six to eight months later, the younger sisters were cast, and I was offered the role again. After I passed on the project, I was actually curious about which actor would be cast as Jang-ju, so I am happy that I get to do it," she said.

She also spoke about reuniting with Lee Jung-eun as mother and daughter after 'When the Camellia Blooms.' Gong Hyo-jin said, "I wanted to see my mother again. As you can tell from the highlight video, the mother role is very important. When you read the script, you can't help but want that role, and if it was Lee Jung-eun as the mother, I wanted to support her," expressing her deep affection.

An So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.