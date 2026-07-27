"Gyeongju Journey" Lee Jung-eun Says, "I Often Hear That I Look Like Lee Sang-soon, and I'd Like to Invite Him to the Screening"

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The production presentation for the film "Gyeongju Journey" was held on the morning of the 27th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Branch in
The production presentation for the film "Gyeongju Journey" was held on the morning of the 27th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Branch in Jayang-dong, Seoul. Actress Lee Jung-eun answers questions. Reporter Jeong

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Actress Lee Jung-eun mentioned a celebrity she resembles.

At the production presentation for "Gyeongju Journey" held on the 27th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Station area in Jayang-dong, Gwangjin District, Seoul, Lee Jung-eun said, "Many people tell me I look like Lee Sang-soon when they see my hairstyle," adding, "I hope he can come to our film screening."

Scheduled for release on August 26, "Gyeongju Journey" is a family revenge drama about four women who set out on a journey of death after an eight-year wait for their youngest daughter, Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. It is director Kim Mi-jo's first commercial film, following her debut feature "Seagull," which earned praise for its solid direction at major film festivals at home and abroad.

Lee Jung-eun plays Ok-sil, a mother who lost her youngest daughter, Gyeongju, and has lived only for revenge. She said, "The director worked as a script supervisor on the film 'Homage,' in which I appeared. At the time, she was making waves at the Jeonju International Film Festival with 'Seagull,' and I think she came to study and learn about the atmosphere on a film set. We decided to work together from then on, and I waited a year for the daughters to be cast." She added, "I came here with a warm heart because it is such a precious release for us."

Looking at stills of her character, she laughed and said, "Many people tell me I look like Lee Sang-soon when they see my hairstyle. I usually hear that I resemble senior Sung Ji-ru and Lee Sang-soon, so I can relate. I hope both of them come to our screening."

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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