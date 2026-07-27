"Gyeongju Journey" Lee Yeon: "For the role of Dong-ju? I was confident I could do it best"

The production briefing for the film "Gyeongju Journey" was held on the morning of the 27th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Jayang-dong, Seoul. Actress Lee Yeon answers questions. Photo by Jung Jae-geun,

[Sportschosun, Ahn So-yoon] Actress Lee Yeon explained why she decided to join "Gyeongju Journey."

At the film's production briefing held on the 27th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Jayang-dong, Gwangjin District, Seoul, Lee Yeon said, "I thought I was the actress who could do the role of Dong-ju best."

Set to open on August 26, "Gyeongju Journey" is a family revenge drama about four women who set out on a journey of death after an eight-year wait for their youngest daughter, Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. It is director Kim Mi-jo's first commercial film, following her debut feature "The Seagull," which earned praise for its solid directing at major film festivals in Korea and abroad.

Lee Yeon plays Dong-ju, the third daughter, who jumps in first and acts for her family. Explaining why she joined the project, she said, "The script blended tragedy and comedy in just the right way. Since great senior actors had already been cast, I didn't need to think twice, and I was sure I could grow a lot through this. I also thought Dong-ju was a role I could do better than any of the other actors. I really wanted to let loose and have a proper blast."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.