Park So-dam on 'Gyeongju Journey': "Lee Jung-eun took care of me like a mother when I was sick. I will do well by her for the rest of my life"

The production press conference for the film 'Gyeongju Journey' was held on the morning of the 27th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Branch in Jayang-dong, Seoul. Actor Park So-dam answers questions. Reporter Jeong

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actor Park So-dam expressed her gratitude to Lee Jung-eun, whom she reunited with in 'Gyeongju Journey' after 'Parasite.'

At the production press conference for the film 'Gyeongju Journey' held on the 27th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Jayang-dong, Gwangjin District, Seoul, Park So-dam said, "Lee Jung-eun took care of me like a real mother when I was sick," adding, "I feel like I have to treat her well for the rest of my life."

Scheduled for release on August 26, 'Gyeongju Journey' is a family revenge drama about four women who set out on a journey of killing after an eight-year wait for their youngest daughter, Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. It is the first commercial film from director Kim Mijo, who earned recognition for her strong directing skills at major film festivals in Korea and abroad with her debut feature, 'The Seagull.'

Park So-dam transformed into the second daughter, Young-ju, who moves with careful calculation. She said, "I have three siblings, and as the eldest, I have a different self when dealing with my second sibling than when dealing with my youngest. I found the relationships between me, Dong-ju, and Jang-ju in the script really interesting. I wondered how the director wrote the script in such detail, and then I found out she has four sisters. From the moment I first read Young-ju's lines, they just fit perfectly in my mouth. Also, I originally called Jung-eun 'unni mom' (mom + older sister), but I once said, 'If there's a 20-year age gap, isn't she basically your mom?' I wanted to meet her as a sister, a mother, and a daughter too, and I'm glad we were able to meet like this."

When asked how she felt about reuniting with Lee Jung-eun in 'Gyeongju Journey' after 'Parasite,' Park So-dam said, "After I got sick, I received a lot of help from her while I was recovering. She really took care of me like a mother. It was actually hard to tell my real family how much pain I was in, but I could tell her everything that was difficult. She even came to my house at dawn and listened to me, and after going through that time, I'm happy to meet her in this project as mother and daughter. In the film, Young-ju has the most conflict with her mother, but I think that conflict is possible because there is so much love. I'm always grateful to her, and I feel like I have to do well by her for the rest of my life."

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.