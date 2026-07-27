Director Kim Mi-jo of 'Gyeongjugihaeng': "Lee Jung-eun, Gong Hyo-jin, Park So-dam, Lee Yeon — actors we had no choice but to work with"

A production press conference for the film 'Gyeongjugihaeng' was held on the morning of the 27th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Jayang-dong, Seoul. Director Kim Mi-jo answers questions. Photo by Jeong

[Sportschosun An So-yoon reporter] Director Kim Mi-jo revealed the behind-the-scenes story of the casting for the film 'Gyeongjugihaeng'.

At the production press conference for 'Gyeongjugihaeng' held on the 27th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Jayang-dong, Gwangjin District, Seoul, Kim said, "Lee Jung-eun, Gong Hyo-jin, Park So-dam, and Lee Yeon are the kind of actors who have not only dominated Korea with their performances, but practically crumpled it up," adding, "We had no choice but to work together."

Set for release on August 26, 'Gyeongjugihaeng' is a family revenge drama about four mothers and daughters who set out on a journey of death after an eight-year wait for their youngest daughter, Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. It is director Kim Mi-jo's first commercial film, following her debut feature 'The Seagull,' which earned praise for its solid direction at major film festivals in Korea and abroad.

Director Kim, who helmed the film, said, "I am actually the youngest daughter in a family with four daughters. When my family once traveled to Gyeongju, I saw two very different sides of the city at the time. It is often seen as a place for school trips or tourism, but day and night feel different, and it also has a bleak atmosphere when it rains. I thought this duality would capture the ironic nature of a family and a journey of murder very well." She added, "The title is also ambiguous. Gyeongju is both a place name and the name of Oksil's youngest daughter, while gihaeng means both a travelogue and strange behavior."

She also spoke about the casting process, saying, "These four are the kind of actors who have not only dominated Korea, but practically crumpled it up with their performances. I had no choice but to work with them. I always write down the actors I want to work with in my memo app, and these were the names written in bold there."

She also discussed the message she hopes to deliver through the film. Kim said, "In the end, it is a story about how those left behind overcome loss," adding, "Our film is a brutal love story, so if you have someone you love, it is a story that can reach anyone."

An So-yoon reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.