"We Came Together for Mom"... Lee Jung-eun, Gong Hyo-jin, Park So-dam, and Lee Yeon Set Off on a Journey to Gyeongju (Full Story)

The production presentation for the film Gyeongju Travel was held on the morning of the 27th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Jayang-dong, Seoul. Actors Lee Jung-eun, Gong Hyo-jin, Park So-dam, and Lee Yeon

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] The film Gyeongju Travel is ready to meet audiences this summer with the unpredictable story of four women.

The production presentation for Gyeongju Travel was held on the 27th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Jayang-dong, Gwangjin District, Seoul. Actors Lee Jung-eun, Gong Hyo-jin, Park So-dam, Lee Yeon, and director Kim Mijo attended the event.

Set to open on August 26, Gyeongju Travel is a family revenge drama about four women who set out on a killing journey after an eight-year wait for their youngest daughter, Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. It is director Kim Mijo's first commercial film, following her debut feature The Seagull, which earned praise for its solid direction at major film festivals in Korea and abroad.

The production presentation for the film Gyeongju Travel was held on the morning of the 27th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Jayang-dong, Seoul. Director Kim Mijo is answering questions. Jeong Jae-geun,

Director Kim, who helmed the film, said, "I am actually the youngest daughter in a family with four daughters. When my family once traveled to Gyeongju, I saw two very different sides of the city. It is often seen as a school-trip destination or a tourist spot, but it feels different by day and by night, and even more desolate when it rains. I thought that duality would capture the ironic nature of a family story and a murder journey very well." She added, "The title is also double-edged. Gyeongju is both a place name and the name of Ok-sil's youngest daughter, while 'travel' can mean both a travelogue and strange behavior."

She also spoke about the casting process, saying, "These four are the kind of actors who have not just left their mark on Korea, but have practically wrinkled the screen with their performances. I had no choice but to work with them. I always write down the actors I want to work with in my notes, and their names were written there in bold."

The production presentation for the film Gyeongju Travel was held on the morning of the 27th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Jayang-dong, Seoul. Actor Lee Jung-eun is smiling brightly. Jeong Jae-geun,

Lee Jung-eun plays Ok-sil, a mother who lost her youngest daughter Gyeongju and has lived only for revenge. She said, "The director worked as a script supervisor on the film Homage, in which I appeared. At the time, she was making waves at the Jeonju International Film Festival (JIFF) with The Seagull, and I think she came to learn more about the atmosphere on a film set. We decided to work together from that point on, and I waited for the daughters for a year." She added, "I came here with a very warm heart because this is such a precious release."

Looking at her character stills, she laughed and said, "Many people say my hairstyle makes me look like Lee Sang-soon. I usually hear that Sung Ji-ru and Lee Sang-soon resemble each other, so I can relate. I hope both of them can come to our screening."

The production presentation for the film Gyeongju Travel was held on the morning of the 27th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Jayang-dong, Seoul. Actor Gong Hyo-jin is answering questions. Jeong Jae-geun,

Gong Hyo-jin plays Jang-ju, the eldest daughter who follows her mother unconditionally. She said she received the casting offer twice. "The script was so fun, but the timing did not work with the project I was doing then, so I turned it down. Then, six to eight months later, my younger sisters were cast, and I was offered the role again. After I passed on the project, I was actually curious about which actress would end up playing Jang-ju, so I am happy that it became me," she said.

She also shared how it felt to reunite with Lee Jung-eun as mother and daughter after When the Camellia Blooms. Gong said, "I wanted to see my mom once more. As you can tell from the highlight video, the mother role is extremely important. When you read the script, the mother part is impossible not to want. If it were Lee Jung-eun as my mom, I wanted to support her."

The production presentation for the film Gyeongju Travel was held on the morning of the 27th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Jayang-dong, Seoul. Actor Park So-dam is listening to a question. Jeong

Park So-dam transforms into the second daughter, Yeong-ju, who moves with careful calculation. She said, "I am the eldest of three siblings, and when I deal with the second child as the eldest, and then with the youngest, a different side of me comes out. I found the relationships between my character and Dong-ju and Jang-ju really interesting in the script. I wondered how the director wrote such detailed scenes, and then I learned she has four sisters. From the first time I read Yeong-ju's lines, they just fit naturally in my mouth. Also, I originally called Jung-eun unnie, but I once asked, 'If there is a 20-year age gap, isn't she basically your mom?' I wanted to meet her as a sister, a mother, and a daughter, so I am happy we could come together like this."

When asked how she felt about reuniting with Lee Jung-eun in Gyeongju Travel after Parasite, Park So-dam said, "When I was recovering after getting sick, I received a lot of help from her. She really took care of me like a mother. It was actually hard to tell my real family how much pain I was in, but I could tell her everything that was difficult. She even came to my house at dawn and listened to me. After going through that time, I am so happy to meet her again as mother and daughter in this film. In the story, Yeong-ju clashes with her mother the most, but I think that conflict is possible only because there is so much love. I am always grateful to her, and I feel like I have to do right by her for the rest of my life."

The production presentation for the film Gyeongju Travel was held on the morning of the 27th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Jayang-dong, Seoul. Actor Lee Yeon is answering questions. Jeong Jae-geun,

Lee Yeon plays Dong-ju, the third daughter who jumps in first and acts for the family. She explained why she joined the project, saying, "The screenplay blended tragedy and comedy in just the right way. Since such great senior actors had already been cast, I had no reason to hesitate, and I was confident I could grow a lot through this role. I also thought Dong-ju was a character I could do best among the actors. I really wanted to let loose and have fun for once."

Finally, director Kim spoke about the message she hopes to deliver through the film. She said, "In the end, it is a story about how those left behind overcome loss." She added, "Our film is a story of fierce love, so if you have someone you love, it is a story that can reach anyone."

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.