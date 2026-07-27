Director Lee Cheol-ha of "Okay! Madam 2" Says, "I’m Glad to Return with a Sequel After Six Years, and I Want to Make It to a Third Film"

A press screening for the film "Okay! Madam 2" was held on the afternoon of the 27th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul. Lee Sang-yoon, Ryeoun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Park Sung-woong, Park Jin-joo, Choi Soo-young, and Bae

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Director Lee Cheol-ha shared his thoughts on returning with "Okay! Madam 2" after six years.

At the press and distribution screening for "Okay! Madam 2" held on the 27th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, Lee said, "I really hope our film does well so that we can make a third one."

Set for release on August 12, "Okay! Madam 2" is a comic action film about the family of Mi-young, a former legendary agent, who set off on a luxury cruise to escape the heat and everyday life, only to get caught up in a cruise hijacking in the middle of the blue sea. Lee Cheol-ha returned to direct the sequel as well.

Lee said, "When we first made 'Okay! Madam,' we boldly planned it as a series. I’m grateful that we are able to present the sequel after six years because of COVID-19 and other issues." He added, "All the actors joined us, which allowed us to make a richer film. I really hope our film does well so that we can make a third one," sharing his thoughts ahead of the release.

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.