"Okay! Madam 2" Park Sung-woong: "I wanted to break the prejudice that sequels are less fun than the original; the story has become richer"

A press screening for the film "Okay! Madam 2" was held on the afternoon of the 27th at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Actor Park Sung-woong poses for photos. Reporter Jung Jae-geun, /2026.7.27/

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Actor Park Sung-woong revealed his determination as he took part in filming "Okay! Madam 2."

At the press and distribution screening for "Okay! Madam 2" held on the 27th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, Park said, "I wanted to break the prejudice that a sequel is less fun than the first film."

Set to open on August 12, "Okay! Madam 2" is a comic action film about the family of former legendary agent Mi-young, who sets out on a luxury cruise to escape the heat and everyday life, only to get caught up in a cruise hijacking in the middle of the blue sea. Director Lee Cheol-ha once again took the helm for the sequel.

Park played Seok-hwan, a passionate NIS elite agent in name, but an unemployed husband in reality. "Six years have passed, and during that time we met often and supported each other," he said. "Even while filming the sequel this time, it did not feel awkward at all. I also wanted to break the prejudice that a sequel is less fun than the original, and from my perspective, the story seems to have become richer," he added, expressing satisfaction.

Reporter An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.