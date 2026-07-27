'Okay! Madam 2' Uhm Jung-hwa: "I did my best so I wouldn't regret the cruise action scenes with Choi Soo-young"

A press screening for the film 'Okay! Madam 2' was held on the afternoon of the 27th at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Uhm Jung-hwa answers questions. Photo by Jung Jae-geun, /2026.7.27/

[Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun reporter] Actor Uhm Jung-hwa shared her thoughts on working out action scenes with Choi Soo-young in the film 'Okay! Madam 2'.

At the press and distribution screening for 'Okay! Madam 2' held on the 27th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Uhm Jung-hwa said, "I wanted to deliver action that would not feel lacking no matter what I compared it to with Soo-young."

Set to open on August 12, 'Okay! Madam 2' is a comic action film about Mi-young, a former legendary agent, and her family, who set out on a luxury cruise to escape the heat and everyday life, only to get caught up in a cruise hijacking incident in the middle of the blue sea. Lee Cheol-ha returned to direct the sequel.

Uhm Jung-hwa, who plays Mi-young, a former legendary agent, said, "When the first film was released in 2020, it was receiving a lot of love in its first week, but I was saddened that theaters had to close because of COVID-19. I had dreamed of making the first film entertaining enough for it to become a series, so I am happy to return as Mi-young after six years."

She also expressed satisfaction with her action chemistry with Choi Soo-young. Uhm Jung-hwa said, "I had hoped Choi Soo-young would join 'Okay! Madam 2,' and I was so grateful to hear such wonderful news. Soo-young and I are doing action as two women, but I wanted to deliver action that would not feel lacking no matter what I compared it to. I also worked hard to match our timing and put care into every cut."

Choi Soo-young, who plays An-ya, responded, "Senior Uhm Jung-hwa is actually my role model, and it was interesting that An-ya in the film also looks up to Mokryeonhwa as a role model. Aside from the action scenes she filmed with me, she had a great deal of screen time. Filming inside the cruise must have been physically demanding, but seeing her give 100%, even 200%, with a smiling face made me admire her."

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.