"Okay! Madam 2" Choi Soo-young: "My first villain role? It was great to be more expressive on set"

A press screening for the film "Okay! Madam 2" was held on the afternoon of the 27th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul. Choi Soo-young answers questions.

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actress Choi Soo-young shared her thoughts on taking on a villain role for the first time in "Okay! Madam 2."

At the press and distribution screening for "Okay! Madam 2" held on the 27th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, Choi said, "I had wanted to try playing a villain for a long time," adding, "One advantage of playing a villain was that I could be more expressive on set."

Set to open on August 12, "Okay! Madam 2" is a comic action film about the family of Mi-young, a former legendary agent, who boards a luxury cruise to escape the heat and everyday life, only to get caught up in a cruise hijacking in the middle of the blue sea. Lee Cheol-ha returned to direct the sequel.

Choi Soo-young played Anya, the ruthless leader of the criminal group that shakes up the cruise. On her first attempt at a villain character, she said, "I had wanted to play a villain for a long time, and I was grateful that the director suggested a mischievous, lovable villain character. At first, I wanted to show more of Anya's childlike side, but the director liked my idea and accepted it." She added, "Even when I went to the set after taking a bit of time off, I was able to film comfortably. I wasn't lonely on set because I was the villain. Uhm Jung-hwa took very good care of me."

"My usual vibe changes depending on the role, but that doesn't mean I acted arrogantly. When I played a villain, I could be more expressive on set, which was a plus," she said with a laugh. "Whenever I told a funny story, the staff laughed too. One thing I regretted was that, because I was the villain, I didn't have many scenes facing the other characters. Still, it was a joyful and precious experience for me," she added.

Ahn So-yoon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.