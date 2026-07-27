"I Want It to Go to a Third Film"... Uhm Jung-hwa Brings Cruise Action to 'Okay! Madam 2' (Full Story)

The press screening for the film 'Okay! Madam 2' was held on the afternoon of the 27th at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Actress Uhm Jung-hwa poses for photos. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.7.27/

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actress Uhm Jung-hwa is set to keep her summer box-office run going with 'Okay! Madam 2' after a long wait.

The press and distribution screening for 'Okay! Madam 2' took place on the 27th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Uhm Jung-hwa, Park Sung-woong, Lee Sang-yoon, Bae Jeong-nam, Park Jin-joo, Ryeo-un, Choi Soo-young, and director Lee Cheol-ha attended the event.

Set for release on August 12, 'Okay! Madam 2' is a comic action film about the family of Mi-young, a former legendary agent, who goes on a luxury cruise to escape the heat and everyday life, only to get caught up in a cruise hijacking in the middle of the blue sea. Lee Cheol-ha returns to direct the sequel.

The press screening for the film 'Okay! Madam 2' was held on the afternoon of the 27th at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Director Lee Cheol-ha answers questions. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.7.27/

Ahead of the release, Lee said, "When we first made 'Okay! Madam,' we boldly planned it as a series. I am grateful that we are able to present the sequel six years later despite COVID-19 and other challenges." He added, "The cast all joined in, which allowed us to make a richer film. I really hope this movie does well so we can make a third one."

The press screening for the film 'Okay! Madam 2' was held on the afternoon of the 27th at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Uhm Jung-hwa answers questions. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.7.27/

Uhm Jung-hwa, who plays Mi-young, a former legendary agent, said, "When the first film was released in 2020, it was getting a lot of love in its first week, but I was heartbroken when the theaters had to close because of COVID. I had always dreamed of making the first film well enough for it to become a series, and I am happy to return as Mi-young after six years."

She also expressed satisfaction with her action chemistry with Choi Soo-young. Uhm said, "I had hoped Choi Soo-young would join 'Okay! Madam 2,' and I was so grateful to hear the good news. Soo-young and I were doing action as two women, but we wanted to deliver action that would not fall short no matter what it was compared with." She added, "I also worked hard to match our rhythm and put care into every cut."

Choi Soo-young replied, "Uhm Jung-hwa is actually my role model, and it was interesting that Anya in the film also takes Mookryeonhwa as her role model. Besides the action scenes she filmed with me, she had a lot of screen time. Filming inside a cruise ship must have been physically demanding, but I was deeply impressed by how she gave her all, 100 percent, even 200 percent, with a smile on her face."

The press screening for the film 'Okay! Madam 2' was held on the afternoon of the 27th at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Park Sung-woong answers questions. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.7.27/

Park Sung-woong plays Seok-hwan, a National Intelligence Service elite on the outside but an unemployed husband in reality. He said, "Six years have passed, but we met often during that time and kept cheering each other on." He added, "Even while filming the sequel, it never felt awkward. I also wanted to break the prejudice that sequels are less fun than the original, and I think the story has become richer."

The press screening for the film 'Okay! Madam 2' was held on the afternoon of the 27th at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Lee Sang-yoon, Ryeo-un, Uhm Jung-hwa, Park Sung-woong, Park Jin-joo, Choi Soo-young, and Bae Jeong-nam pose

Lee Sang-yoon plays Cheol-seung, Mi-young's former fellow agent. Bae Jeong-nam appears as Hyun-min, the newlywed groom at the center of a luxury cruise wedding. Park Jin-joo plays Seon-a, the representative of the Eastern Venus, who is determined to protect the cruise. Ryeo-un plays Ji-hoon, a cruise magician mysteriously entangled with Mi-young. Choi Soo-young plays Anya, the ruthless leader of the criminal organization that shakes up the cruise.

The press screening for the film 'Okay! Madam 2' was held on the afternoon of the 27th at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Choi Soo-young answers questions. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.7.27/

Choi Soo-young, who took on her first villain role, said, "I had wanted to play a villain for a long time, and I am grateful that the director suggested a mischievous yet lovable villain character. At first, I wanted to show more of Anya's childlike side, and the director liked my idea and accepted it." She added, "Even when I went to the set after some time had passed, it was easy to film. I did not feel lonely on set as the villain. Uhm Jung-hwa took very good care of me."

"My usual vibe changes depending on the role, but that did not mean I acted arrogantly. Playing a villain gave me the advantage of being able to be more outgoing on set. Whenever I told a funny story, the staff laughed too. One thing I regretted was that, because I was the villain, there were not many scenes where I faced off against the other characters. Still, it was a fun and precious experience for me," she added.

Finally, Uhm Jung-hwa asked audiences who had been waiting for the film for their support, saying, "It means a lot that we are releasing the second film on August 12, following the first one. I hope you will help us get off to a smooth start."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.