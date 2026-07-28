Lee Chang-dong's First Netflix Film 'Possible Love' Set for Unusual Theatrical Release on September 23

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Lee Chang-dong's first new film in eight years, 'Possible Love' (directed by Lee Chang-dong and produced by PINEHOUSE FILM, Anonymous Content, and Now Film), has announced a theatrical release, an unusual move for a Netflix film.

Along with a release-date poster, 'Possible Love' has confirmed a Korean theatrical release on September 23 and a Netflix release on November 6.

The film has drawn attention after being officially invited to the Competition section of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival and the Special Presentations section of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It will meet audiences first through its theatrical release.

Following Netflix films such as 'Frankenstein,' 'Maestro Bernstein,' and 'The Irishman' being screened in theaters, the chance to see Lee Chang-dong's new work on the big screen first is expected to be a special gift for movie fans.

After its Korean theatrical run, 'Possible Love' will be released worldwide on Netflix on November 6, offering a wider viewing opportunity for audiences who can watch it anytime, anywhere.

The newly released poster features a moonlit dawn sky and, beneath a tree swaying in the wind, Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon) and Ye-ji (Cho Yeo-jeong) holding a camera. Ye-ji, who is filming a documentary about laid-off workers, and Mi-ok, the wife of a laid-off worker, gaze at each other as if they have just discovered one another. The scene creates an uneasy atmosphere and tension, raising curiosity about what story will unfold in 'Possible Love.'

'Possible Love' tells the story of two couples: a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband, who meet to make a documentary and confront different lives and hidden desires. The film stars Jeon Do-yeon, Seol Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and Cho Yeo-jeong, and is directed by Lee Chang-dong, known for 'Peppermint Candy,' 'Oasis,' 'Miryang,' 'Poetry,' and 'Burning.' It will open in theaters on September 23 and be released on Netflix starting November 6.

Jo Ji-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.