Koo Kyo-hwan Stays Busy... From "Once We Were Us" to "Resurrection Man," He Returns to the Big Screen in September

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] The action film "Resurrection Man: The Red" (hereinafter "Resurrection Man"), directed by Baek Jong-yeol and produced by Yong Film, announced that it will be released in September.

Starting with the film "Once We Were Us," which drew 2.6 million viewers, followed by the 5.94 million-hit "Hive," and the drama "We Are All Trying Here," which built a strong fan base, Koo Kyo-hwan has established himself as one of the industry’s hottest actors this year by moving across genres. He will once again show a new side of himself through "Resurrection Man."

Koo Kyo-hwan plays Seok-hwan, a character who comes back to life 72 hours after death, bringing a playful energy and his signature individuality to the role. He is also taking on full-scale action for the first time in "Resurrection Man," and is expected to deliver exhilarating thrills as the action grows more powerful with each resurrection.

Shin Seung-ho, who left a strong impression through "Pilot," "Weak Hero," and "D.P.," Kang Ki-young, beloved for his warm and human performances in every project, and Kim Si-a, known for her solid acting skills, will also join the cast and add more depth and entertainment.

The newly released poster reveals a side of Koo Kyo-hwan that has never been seen before. Despite the scars across his face and the bullet holes in the wall behind him, Seok-hwan wears a relaxed expression, sparking curiosity about a character who transforms from an ordinary job seeker into someone with the power to resurrect. Koo Kyo-hwan also fully pulls off the red hair transformation, heightening the character’s appeal with fresh visuals and energy.

The tagline, "I died, but I came back to life," also raises expectations for Seok-hwan’s unpredictable exploits and action that pushes beyond the limits.

"Resurrection Man: The Red," adapted from the webtoon of the same name by Chae Yong-taek and Kim Jae-han, tells the story of a job seeker whose only qualification is baseless confidence. After discovering that he has the ability to revive 72 hours after death, he is caught in a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryeong, and is directed by Baek Jong-yeol of "The Beauty Inside" and "Believer 2." It is scheduled for release in September.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.