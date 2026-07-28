"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" D-1, Advance Ticket Sales Already Top 710,000, Setting This Year's Highest Presale Record

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young] The action film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" (directed by Destin Daniel Cretton) has surpassed 710,000 advance ticket sales, setting the highest presale record among films released this year.

With just one day left before its release, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is heightening anticipation with overwhelming presale results on the 28th. According to the Korean Box Office Information System, as of 7 a.m. that day, the film had recorded 716,139 advance ticket buyers. It has already surpassed 710,000 presale tickets and a 70% reservation rate, making it the highest presale performer among all films released this year.

In addition, the "Spider-Man Challenge," which has already become a hot topic overseas, is quickly spreading in Korea as well, signaling another possible sensation. In particular, Sungchan, Sohee, and Anton of RIIZE drew attention after posting the "Spider-Man Challenge" on the group's official Instagram account, where it received about 170,000 likes.

Earlier, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" set the highest same-period presale record in the history of the Tom Holland's Spider-Man film series 10 days before release. Seven days before release, it became the fastest film this year to surpass 300,000 advance tickets. Three days before release, it also topped 500,000 presales faster than the 10-million-ticket hit "Avatar: The Way of Water," continuing to set new records day after day.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" tells a new story and journey of Peter Parker, whose existence has been erased from everyone's memory after "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Naruto," is at the helm. It opens in Korea on the 29th and in North America on the 31st.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.