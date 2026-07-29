‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Opens Today, Pre-Sales Top 930,000... Will It Hit 1 Million on Day One?

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and opening today (29th), has surpassed 930,000 advance ticket sales, signaling the return of a blockbuster franchise.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" recorded explosive figures of 930,000 advance tickets and a 73% pre-sale share as of 7 a.m. on its opening day. With today also marking Culture Day, the film is expected to draw even more moviegoers, and attention is focused on its box-office run after release.

Along with that, praise has poured in from around the world following the film's premiere, further underscoring its presence.

Overwhelmingly positive reactions such as "a film that meets your expectations" (The Hollywood Reporter), "you'll leave the theater completely blown away" (The Hollywood Handle), and "this movie is absolutely insane" (Rolling Stone) reflect the intense response to the film and heighten anticipation among prospective audiences. In particular, comments like "the most impressive action sequence in the Tom Spidey series" (@ErikDavis), "it delivers action at the highest level" (@WendyLeeSzany), "the VFX and action are spectacular" (@lsirikul), and "spectacular and sensational" (@shayhbaz) make viewers eager to see the action that promises real catharsis.

In addition, praise for Tom Holland's performance and Destin Daniel Cretton's direction continues to roll in, with reactions such as "Spider-Man has finally been portrayed properly" (@peterhowellfilm), "Tom Holland's best performance, and a script that outdoes itself with Destin Cretton as a true hero" (Nexus Point News), and "everything is in harmony, from emotion and humor to action, visual effects, and music" (@adamhlavac). That has raised expectations that audiences will be even more immersed in the characters and story.

The video released to mark the film's opening further heightens curiosity about Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, and the mysterious villain who threatens even Peter Parker.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton said, "The mysterious villain can enter other people's minds," hinting at the arrival of a new antagonist with abilities never before seen in the series. In particular, the villain, who hides his identity completely while being the only one who knows who Spider-Man is, also threatens his girlfriend MJ (Mary Jane Watson), creating a suffocating sense of tension.

Tom Holland added, "That's Peter's greatest fear," drawing interest by conveying the emotional arc of Peter Parker as he faces a crisis unlike any he has encountered before.

With its mysterious villain and unpredictable developments promising fresh excitement, Tom Holland said of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" that it is "packed with twists and turns and full of scenes that fans will love," further raising expectations for the thrilling action, the villain's identity, and the story of the relationships Peter has forgotten.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" follows Peter Parker's new story and journey after "Spider-Man: No Way Home," when he was erased from everyone's memory. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, John Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Naruto," is at the helm. It opens in South Korea today (29th) and in North America on the 31st.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.