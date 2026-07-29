Eum Moon-suk: "I Auditioned for Yang-bae in a Chungcheong Dialect... I Approached It After Much Thought" ('Hope')

Photo = GHOST STUDIO

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Actor Eum Moon-suk (44) said, "I was able to join 'Hope' after auditioning for director Na Hong-jin and performing in a Chungcheong dialect."

Eum plays Yang-bae, a carpenter who triggers a massive incident in a village, in the sci-fi thriller 'Hope' (directed by Na Hong-jin, produced by Forged Films). He met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the morning of the 29th and spoke about how he came to join the film.

Eum explained, "I was able to take part in 'Hope' after auditioning for director Na Hong-jin. When I first had tea with him, we talked about many things, especially everyday life. I had also really enjoyed 'The Wailing,' and I think I kept asking him questions I had always wanted to ask. Then, all of a sudden, he asked, 'Can you do a Chungcheong dialect?' So I performed in that dialect right in front of him. The assistant director delivered the lines, and I acted them out. Director Na Hong-jin, who was sitting behind the assistant director, seemed pleased with my performance."

He added, "Yang-bae changed as the Chungcheong dialect was added. I think director Na Hong-jin may have gotten a certain feeling from seeing me." He continued, "After I decided to appear in the film, I read the script, and it was the first time I felt the story turning into images as I read. It was fascinating to see it visualized exactly as written. Because Yang-bae is the character through whom a major disaster strikes, I was even more careful and thoughtful in my acting. I felt that I could not let this character be done poorly. I filmed it while thinking through it very carefully."

'Hope' tells the story of a branch office chief at Hopo Port in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) who hears from local young people that a tiger has appeared, and then faces an unbelievable reality as the entire village goes on high alert. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender. It is directed by Na Hong-jin, known for 'The Chaser,' 'The Yellow Sea,' and 'The Wailing.'

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.