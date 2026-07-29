Eum Moon-suk on Hwang Jung-min's tsundere side: "He doesn't say 'I love you' or 'thank you,' but he always treats me kindly" ('Hope')

Photo = GHOST STUDIO Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Actor Eum Moon-suk, 44, said of Hwang Jung-min, "Just looking into his eyes pulls you into the story."

In an interview on the morning of the 29th for the SF thriller film "Hope" (directed by Na Hong-jin, produced by Forged Films), Eum discussed his chemistry with Hwang Jung-min, who plays Beom-seok, the Hopo Port Branch Office chief; Zo In-sung, who plays the village youth Seong-gi; Jung Ho-yeon, who plays police officer Seong-ae; Michael Fassbender, who plays the warrior Maveyo of the planet Gertu; Alicia Vikander, who plays Queen Jor, an alien stranded on Earth; Taylor Russell, who plays Jor's maid Aido-bor; and Cameron Britton, who plays the alien Bamigir, who boards the escape ship with Jor.

Eum said, "It was so great to see senior Hwang Jung-min's acting right in front of me. I've worked on many projects and thought I had done a decent job filming them, but on 'Hope,' watching Hwang Jung-min made me think, 'How does he just deliver his lines so naturally?' It didn't feel like acting at all. It felt like he was dropped into a real situation. His eyes sometimes made it impossible for me to speak, and the lines just came out smoothly. It was a new experience. The mood, the situation at the time, and his incredible focus made me feel like he was inviting me into that world. I want to work with Hwang Jung-min again and again."

He added that Hwang Jung-min is "completely tsundere." "He never said 'I love you' or 'thank you' to me, but he would casually hand me something as he passed by. He was so kind to me, and he took great care of me. We get along very well," he said.

"Hope" tells the story of the chief of the Hopo Port Branch Office, located in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), who hears from local youths that a tiger has appeared. As the entire village goes on alert, the film follows the characters as they face an unbelievable reality. It stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender, and was directed by Na Hong-jin, known for "The Chaser," "The Yellow Sea" and "The Wailing."

Jiyoung Cho

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.