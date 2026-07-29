Lee Kwang-soo to Meet Lee Byung-hun, Go Youn-jung and Lee Do-hyun in Film 'Nambul' Casting

Lee Kwang-soo poses during the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. Yongsan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook / 2026.07.07/

[Sportschosun An So-yoon Reporter] Actor Lee Kwang-soo will appear in the film 'Nambul.'

Lee Kwang-soo's agency, King Kong by Starship, told Sportschosun on the 29th, "It is true that Lee Kwang-soo will appear in 'Nambul.'"

Earlier that day, EDAILY reported that Lee Kwang-soo would appear in 'Nambul,' the first directing project by cinematographer Lee Mo-gae. Set in the early Joseon Dynasty, 'Nambul' is a hard-boiled martial arts action film about nine warriors of different abilities and social ranks who head to Tsushima to rescue a captive kidnapped by Japanese pirates. The news that Lee Byung-hun, Go Youn-jung, Lee Do-hyun, Park Hae-joon, and singer WOODZ would also appear drew attention.

Meanwhile, Lee Kwang-soo has remained active throughout the year, moving between acting and variety shows. He has shown his wide-ranging appeal through Disney+'s series 'Gold Land,' which was released in April, as well as Netflix's variety show 'Jae-seok's B&B Rules!' and tvN's variety show 'Kong Kong Farm Farm.' He is also set to reveal a new side of his acting in the upcoming film 'Gardeners.'

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.